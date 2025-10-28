A NEED identified by the Mansfield CWA (Country Women's Association) more than three years ago has become a reality this month with the creation of better access to its building on High Street.

According to Mansfield's CWA branch president, Fiona Greenway, the project came about when they became aware that the hall was not accessible for all people because of the steps outside.

The new ramp, which came into use last Saturday, April 1, allows easy access to anyone with mobility issues or mothers with prams.

Safety features include tactile tiles on the ground and neon strips on the steps.

Mrs Greenway said the project also includes a mural that pays homage to the CWA's founding members, with the Mansfield branch celebrating its 92nd anniversary in March this year.

There will also be planters providing outside seating in front of the hall.

These items are yet to be completed and once done, will be followed by a grand opening later in the year which will acknowledge the contribution of community organisations and businesses.

"We are very grateful to the Mansfield Shire and the Bendigo Community Bank for their grants which provided 15 per cent of our funding for the project," said Mrs Greenway.

She said, "The remainder of the money was gained through our volunteer–run op shop which was a driving force operating six days per week, Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm."

The shop also provides a valuable low–cost resource for many local families and individuals struggling financially, Mrs Greenway added.

Mrs Greenway was part of the project's sub–committee project committee, which included CWA members Felicity Hayward, Ruth Rowlands and Jo O'Brien.

She said planning involved utilising "local expertise", such as advice from occupational therapist Elaine Wettenhall.

"Sam Binzer and the team at Tectonic Civil have done an amazing job of bringing our project to life," said Mrs Greenway.

She said there was a lot of consulting with professionals, including Taylors Engineering and local builder Andy Satchell who oversaw the building of the ramp.

In addition to the op show income, the Mansfield CWA holds three markets over the year at Easter, Melbourne Cup weekend and Christmas.

Mrs Greenway highlights the importance of "community engagement" locally and further afield, with the CWA providing financial support for those impacted by the recent floods in Rochester.

The branch currently boasts 47 adults up to 90 years of age and 20 junior members aged eight years and upwards.