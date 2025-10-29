Goulburn Valley Water is again asking the Mansfield community to work together to reduce water use, as ongoing dry conditions place pressure on the town’s water supply.

The town’s main water storage, a 356 megalitre reservoir supplied by the Delatite River, is currently at 60 per cent – more than 30 per cent lower than the same time last year.

Water demand in Mansfield from January to May this year was 30 per cent higher than the previous two-year average for that period.

On average, Mansfield’s current daily water use is around 250 litres per person.

The ‘Save Water Mansfield’ campaign aims to collaborate with the community to reduce water use by 20 per cent to help delay or reduce the likelihood of water restrictions over summer.

Storage levels, combined with below-average rainfall, prompted Goulburn Valley Water to ask Mansfield to save water back in July – an unusual request for that time of year.

With summer now on the doorstep, the message carries a greater urgency.

Goulburn Valley Water’s Managing Director Dr Steve Capewell said the situation had become more serious in recent weeks, and the community's support was now more important than ever.

“We are calling on everyone in Mansfield – residents, businesses and visitors – to reduce water use to help conserve local supplies,” Dr Capewell said.

"If current water usage continues and the dry weather conditions persist, there’s a risk that our storage levels will become critically low.

"This could affect water availability during hotter months when demand is usually at its peak.

"As a result, we may need to introduce water restrictions."

Customers are reminded to follow the Permanent Water Saving Rules, which are in place across Victoria every day of the year:

• Sprinklers and watering systems can only run between 6pm and 10am

• Leak-free hoses fitted with trigger nozzles can be used at any time

• Hard surfaces, such as driveways and decks, must not be hosed as part of general cleaning

• Vehicles can be cleaned any time using a bucket or leak-free hose with a trigger nozzle

• Fountains and water features must recirculate water

There are also simple actions that people can take that really help reduce water use, including taking shorter showers, running only full loads in dishwashers and washing machines, and using tap timers for garden watering.

Every drop counts – and every household can help.

Residential water use makes up much of the town’s water demand, so small daily household changes can have a significant impact.

“The Mansfield community has already shown it can pull together when it matters,” Dr Capewell said.

"We're asking them to do that again now

"The community will start to see and hear the Save Water Mansfield campaign promoted in coming weeks, with local organisations onboard to help deliver the message.

"This will include keeping people updated on weekly water use and storage levels, as Goulburn Valley Water continues to monitor usage and levels closely in the lead-up to summer."

For weekly updates, visit: www.gvwater.vic.gov.au/storages