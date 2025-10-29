When Dean and Gill Belle took over the Delatite Hotel in October 2013, the landmark pub on Mansfield’s High Street took on new energy and vision.

Built more than 100 years ago as one of the region’s traditional country pubs, the Delatite has long served locals, travellers and holiday-makers alike, offering lodging, meals, gatherings and the warm bustle of pub life.

Under the Belles’ stewardship, the hotel was revitalised with a renewed focus on local produce, live music, quality meals, and welcoming, family-friendly accommodation.

Now, after more than a decade at the helm, Dean and Gill are placing the hotel on the market.

The decision was prompted by health complications affecting Gill and the couple’s wish to step back while ensuring the venue’s future.

“When we took over, the hotel had gone into receivership, was in debt, and ranked 23rd out of 26 on TripAdvisor,” Dean said.

“It was in a sad state.

"Now, it’s been nominated for numerous AHA awards, won Best Community Hotel, and consistently ranked among the best venues in the state.”

Dean said their goal from day one was to restore the Delatite’s place at the heart of the Mansfield community.

"We repositioned it to focus on family, community, entertainment and events — and I think, if nothing else, we’ve delivered that in spades,” he said.

Despite the sale, the couple won’t be easing off just yet.

"We’re not taking our foot off the accelerator while we sell," Dean said.

"We’ve booked more live music over summer than ever before and will see all of that through.

“We’re doubling down on the little things and accelerating improvements to hand over the hotel in top condition.”

He said the decision to sell was not an easy one.

"Do we want to sell? No,” said Dean.

“But we also recognise that we’re holding the hotel’s progress back, and it deserves the opportunity to grow further.

“We’ve made it clear that our interest is to find a new owner who shares that same vision for what the Delatite represents — community, family and good times.

“We strongly believe that’s what will serve the hotel best.”

The Belle’s will continue operating The Produce Store.

“I always joke that it’s Gill’s third child,” Dean said of the popular local cafe.

“We’re still committed to Mansfield, the store, and everything we do for the community.”

The sale of the Delatite Hotel is being handled by HTL Property agent Scott Callow via expressions of interest.

“The opportunity to acquire both the freehold and the business of The Delatite Hotel is expected to be keenly contested in a market where well located hotels offering accommodation in addition to food and beverage are hard to find,” said Mr Callow.

“Dean and Gill have done an outstanding job over the past 13 years and the new owner can look forward to taking the operation to the next level.”