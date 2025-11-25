Finding women with firsthand experience of breast cancer in your own community can make a profound difference, according to Mansfield’s Sharon Fawcett, who started a support group more than a year ago.

As a breast cancer survivor herself, Sharon knows the journey that follows a life-changing diagnosis.

“The group has grown from six to 12 women of all ages who meet monthly and for other social outings and coffee catchups as needed,” said Sharon.

The group offers an informal, relaxed environment where women can come together with their stories, have a cry or a laugh, and share practical advice. It is also an opportunity to learn more about medical specialists and access support from the McGrath Breast Nurse based in Benalla, she said.

Sharon recalled a special outing to the Goughs Bay Boat Club for lunch earlier this year, where Luca and his wife, who run the restaurant, donated money to the group so two members could enjoy pampering they would not otherwise have been able to afford.

For Sharon, it was a beautiful gesture that reflects the group’s aim of ensuring women feel affirmed and cared for.

Confidentiality and flexibility are key aspects of the group, allowing members to drop in and out as needed around appointments.

Keeping a positive mindset is important to Sharon.

“You learn to live with it, accept it and not dwell on it, and I am so grateful we can be treated so well in Australia,” she said.

Sharon added that every six weeks there seems to be something new emerging in breast cancer treatment.

Several women were willing to share what the group means to them, as long as they remained anonymous.

“When I am with this lovely group of people discussing discovery, diagnostics, treatments, processes and cry or giggle – it fills me with a sense of strength when I feel I am wavering," she said.

“Everyone at this group understands and every bit of guidance helps.

“My experience now lends me to remind others to get checkups and don’t put it off.

“I am on my way to remission because I didn’t put off a check-up," said L.

“I welcomed the opportunity to meet people who shared common medical challenges and experiences.

“It was great to receive support from people who I would not otherwise have met,” said B.

“Meeting with people that understand the feelings good and bad that remain long after the treatment has finished and that it doesn’t just go away,” said N.

“To meet other people that have/are going through the same thing as me and really understand how I feel is wonderful,” said A.

Another said, “Just being able to be real and express fears, we can laugh and cry together and it is OK,” adding that it was also “great for networking”.

The group will next meet on Friday 28 November at 11am at Rosie’s Café.

Anyone wishing to attend or learn more can contact Sharon on 0406 591 087 or Linda on 0425 749 496.