Isaac and his mum Joanna have been coming to Mansfield's fresh food drive for quite some time now.

They make the trip into town twice a month from Merrijig.

Isaac kindly spoke with us recently about what he likes about the Mansfield Fresh Food Drive and what he does with all the seedlings, seeds and fresh food he takes back home.

Isaac is in grade one and home schooled by Joanna.

Joanna integrates visits to the Fresh Food Drive, growing, cooking and sharing fresh local food into every day learning opportunities for Isaac.

Isaac said he loves the fresh vegetables and fruit at the Fresh Food Drive and it helps him stay healthy.

Joanna says gardening activities help Isaac to learn concepts and skills in numeracy, literacy and science and has lead to Isaac having a healthy appreciation of food and food production.

Isaac and his mum grow strawberries, mint, bay leaves, dill, thyme, oregano, tomatoes, chives, calendula, pumpkin, sunflowers and much more in their home garden.

Many of these plants started as small seedlings donated to the Fresh Food Drive by members of the Mansfield community.

They have had to learn about companion planting, spacing, crop rotation, pest control and how to manage produce excesses and failures.

"My favourite things to cook are jam, tomato sauce, pasta sauces, salads and candy made from the fresh oranges we collected at the Fresh Food Drive," he said.

Isaac plans to make more orange candy for Christmas gifts and will donate some to the Fresh Food Drive.

He also likes making oils and tea from herbs and other plants he grows, including calendula tea that he adds to his turmeric lattes every morning.

In future he would like to start his own small business selling the fresh food he grows and preserves.

Joanna says that the Fresh Food Drive has also taught Isaac the importance of community, volunteering and helping others.

Isaac donates part of his pocket money to the Fresh Food Drive each time he visits and Joanna says that they both really value the kindness shown by the volunteers and their willingness to share their growing tips, recipes and gardening stories.

They also love that nothing donated goes to waste with excess produce distributed between The Christian Fellowship and The Cubbyhouse Childcare Centre.

Isaac’s message to other kids in Mansfield is “growing food at home is easy to do", and recommends they give it a try.

About the Fresh Food Drive, Isaac believes it is a good initiative.

"You can get lots of stuff and make community donations,” he said.

The Fresh Food Drive is on between 8.30 and 11.30am every first and third Tuesday of the month outside St. John’s Church on the corner of Victoria and Highett Streets.

Fresh local produce is donated by members of the Mansfield community and all produce is free to all.