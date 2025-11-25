Last Friday the Ducati Xpeditions Group arrived in Jamieson.

35 riders spent four days riding.

They had two routes each day — the Adventure Route on bitumen and gravel roads, and the Enduro Route with more 4WD tracks.

Day 1 they left Marysville in the morning and rode to Mt Donna Buang via the Triangle and Noojee, then back to Marysville.

They then left for Jamieson via Woods Point, Mt Terrible and Poletti Track to Jamieson.

There they stopped for a break and some refreshments at the Jamieson General Store.

Back on their bikes, the riders headed to Sheepyard Flat and on to Mansfield.

The group stayed in Mansfield two nights and rode the four days.

Each day they rode 250 kilometres, loving the challenge of the High Country.

This was the second trip for the group — New Zealand was the first.

The co-ordinators have decided to make it an annual event in Australia.

They all loved the challenge and experience of the Woods Point to Jamieson leg.

Last Saturday much-loved Woods Point Police Officer Ken Dwight retired from duty after 20 years running the Woods Point Police Station, a one-man station.

A well-attended farewell party was held in the Woods Point RSL Hall.

Over 40 friends and associates — from neighbours to police officers and good friends — travelled many kilometres to celebrate Ken’s successful, tireless career.

It was a presentation of a “new” cap made up of SES, CFA, Police and Military — all areas Ken was active in — a four-sided cap representing a lifetime of service.

Thank you and well done, Ken.

Congratulations.

Senior students at Jamieson Primary School presented Mansfield Shire Mayor Steve Rabie with a petition for a bicycle pump track in Jamieson.

Applying student agency, the idea was developed and proposed for tourism, health and fitness.

The pump bike track could be used by all abilities, ages and genders.

The inspiration for the petition was former Jamieson Primary School student Hayden Fletcher.

Hayden is the current National Champion — Super Class Men BMX Racing.

The increasing tourism wave has Jamieson preparing for some very active visitors with families, looking for a structure to enjoy with their children.

With the under-16 media ban imminent, the suggestion of an outdoor structure — i.e. a bike pump track — would help develop a healthy community, as families could walk the track as well as ride.

We wish Jamieson Primary School students the very best outcome for their petition.

A group of Melbourne friends arrived in Jamieson for the weekend.

It was a secret — they didn’t know their destination; it was Jamieson.

The group of 15 friends stayed at the Jamieson Caravan Park under the auspices of Tom Bennett.

They arrived at the Jamieson Museum on Saturday morning and enjoyed the presentation of the old courtroom and the collection of wonderful historic donations by patrons of the Jamieson and District Historical Society Inc.

They enjoyed the hotel hospitality and the art gallery and the walks through the township and the listed walks created for guests.