The end of the year is approaching.

Before we know it, Christmas will be upon us and then we’ll say goodbye to 2025.

It’s a year I will remember fondly.

Because in 2025, the people of Mansfield Shire ignored the political manoeuvring of a state approaching an election, and a wider world filled with dissent, to come together to fight for a shared future we believe in.

We saw an overwhelming community response to the ESVF, an unfair tax legislated with no consultations with the communities it affects and we saw the same response more recently to the state government’s proposed planning reforms.

When our little shire speaks, it speaks with a big loud voice.

The Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund reared its ugly head again on Friday 5 December when the Treasurer Jaclyn Symes announced a further reprieve of two years for the Victorian farming community who were to be the hardest hit by the unfair tax at the time it was announced.

The Treasurer insists that this latest step down has nothing to do with opposition for the community and Victorian councils which just goes to show, this state government aren’t interested in listening to the people they represent, no matter how passionate they are in making their argument.

In her announcement, she said that she didn’t want the ESVF to turn into a debacle.

I say it has been a debacle since the very beginning.

A reprieve just kicks the can down the road when we need the unfair tax to be scrapped altogether.

Council remains united in our stand against the ESVF.

In happier news, I’m honoured to once again see out the year as the Mayor of Mansfield Shire.

Having been re-elected at the November Council meeting, I’m now entering my third term as your Mayor.

Over the course of my first two terms, I feel like I developed the acumen, the experience and the political capital to really forge ahead and make a difference for the Mansfield Shire community.

I’m dedicated to further building the relationship between Council and community and fighting for Mansfield Shire’s interests at a state and federal level.

I’ll continue to advocate for further investment and responsible growth in our Shire.

My sincere thanks go to the Rotary Club of Mansfield who have put together an engaging and effective campaign in the fight against family violence.

My fellow Councillors and I were proud to support the ‘Say no to Family and Domestic Violence campaign’.

Cr Clark represented council at the well-attended Community Walk Against Violence while Cr Berenyi spoke at the screening of Left Write Punch at the Armchair Cinema.

I’m pleased to say Mansfield Shire has remained under the state average for domestic and family violence cases per capita in each of the past five years but while there are still instances of violence in our community, this remains an important cause.

The judging has now taken place for Mansfield Shire’s Australia Day Citizen Awards.

I’d like to thank my fellow Councillors, James Tehan and Mandy Treasure who joined me on the judging panel along with last year’s award winners Graeme Stoney, Ian Mallyon and Ella Crathern.

It was a difficult task trying to determine a winner in each category given the high quality of nominations we received.

This year, we received 18 nominations from the community which represents an outstanding response that highlights the fact that we have so many people within our community who go above and beyond for the betterment of our Shire.

I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to submit a nomination.

Deputy Mayor James Tehan and I travelled to Melbourne to complete the Municipal Association of Victoria’s mandatory training with our fellow Mayors and Deputy Mayors from across Victoria.

The two-day training course and networking event provided some valuable knowledge and connections that I’m sure we will draw from over the next 12 months.

Given our trip to Melbourne, we were unable to attend the engagement event for the Delatite Valley Plan at the Hunt Club Hotel.

I’m pleased with the level of engagement we’ve seen regarding the plan.

I’d like to encourage the entire Merrijig community to step forward and consult with Council on the second draft of the plan, whether you are for it or against it.

Council’s position on mandated and irresponsible growth has been made clear in our vocal advocacy against the state planning reforms.

This plan can be your tool to protect your vision for the Merrijig community, just as we are fighting to protect our vision for Mansfield Shire.

Though there was snow on the mountain at the beginning of the week, any hopes Mansfield Shire had for a white Christmas were dispelled with the warm weather we enjoyed for the Christmas Picnic and Carols.

I was delighted to attend the event.

As ever, the event was well attended and provided a festive opportunity for our community, young and old, to come together to celebrate the festive season with music, food, friends and family.

I’d like to remind everyone that as usual, the Council office will be closed over the Christmas and New Year period from 2pm on 24 December through until 5 January, 2026.

If you need to contact Council urgently, please call the after-hours support on 5775 8555 or alternatively, you can raise a request on our website at mansfield.vic.gov.au

And I have to mention the petition against state planning reforms.

At the final count of signatures, we smashed the target of 2000 signatures having gathered over 2400, with the final 800 coming in just four days.

The community response was overwhelming, thank you to everybody who signed the petition and to all the local businesses who put copies in their storefronts.

Just three weeks passed between the launch of the petition and my trip down to Spring Street to personally hand-deliver the signatures to Wendy Lovell, Victorian Legislative Council Member for Northern Victoria, who will formally table the petition for discussion in Parliament.

There is a sign on Mansfield High Street that states, “Mansfield is a self-reliant community which aspires to control its destiny.

It resists aggressive intrusion but welcomes contributors to community spirit.

When threatened by inappropriate and irrelevant edicts there is a unity and strength of purpose that is profound and unrelenting.”

As your Mayor, I hold these words dear.

They go a long way in informing my thinking and my vision for this shire, the best little shire in Australia.

In 2025, the community brought those words to life in its actions by sending a powerful message to the Victorian Government.

You have told them you will not be silenced.

As both Mayor and proud resident of Mansfield Shire, I couldn’t be more proud of you.

I wish all the residents and ratepayers all the best as the year comes to an end.

I hope you all get the opportunity to spend some precious time with your loved ones as I intend to.

I’m confident 2026 will go down as a productive year in the history of our shire.

Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to you all.