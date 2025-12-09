A panel of council officers hosted community members for a drop-in session and panel discussion at the Merrijig Hunt Club Hotel on Thursday 4 December and the community turned up in numbers to discuss the future of the Delatite Valley.

Mansfield Shire Council General Manager Investment and Planning Melissa Crane said council was delighted to engage in an open and honest conversation with a community showing the pride and passion that makes Merrijig and the wider Delatite Valley such a special place.

“The community have really shown how much they care. We all thrive when we come together to shape our future in a considered, strategic and careful way,” she said.

“Whether you’re all for it, all against it or somewhere in between, we want to hear from you because we want the Delatite Valley plan to reflect the thoughts and feelings of the Delatite Valley community.”

Council will continue to interact with and listen to members of the community until a Delatite Valley Plan that represents the needs of the community is developed.

Key amongst the messages Council’s CEO Kirsten Alexander had for the Merrijig community at the event included that this plan belongs to the community.

If they continue to engage with council and advocate for what they believe in, the plan can be a potent tool to ensure that future growth occurs where the Merrijig community would like to see it.

“Mansfield Shire is growing; the state government has mandated housing targets in the Planning Scheme and put pressure upon council to plan for 3900 new homes by 2051,” said Ms Alexander.

“Council has been vocally advocating to raise our concerns over the state government’s planning changes, including fundamental changes to the Planning and Environment Act and to the Mansfield Shire Planning Scheme made without consultation with local communities.

“The Delatite Valley Plan is the Merrijig community’s opportunity to ensure that issues that are important to them, such as water supply, public transport, lot sizes and housing density and community services such as schools and health services are recognised as being vital and necessary to support the mandated growth.”

Though Mayor Cr Steve Rabie was unable to attend the engagement event at the Hunt Club Hotel given he and Deputy Mayor Tehan were in Melbourne undertaking mandatory training with their fellow Victorian Mayors and Deputy Mayors, he is happy with the level of engagement on the Delatite Valley Plan.

“Council’s position on mandated and irresponsible growth is clear in our vocal advocacy against the state planning reforms,” he said.

“We want to get this right for the Merrijig community and we will keep working on it until we do.”

Provide your feedback on the second draft of the Delatite Valley Plan now at engage.mansfield.vic.gov.au/delatite-valley-plan.