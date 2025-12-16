A major upgrade for local sport is about to kick off, with construction works set to commence at Lords Reserve soon.

The project will deliver a brand-new spectator pavilion on the south-western side of the oval, marking the next significant step in the ‘Lords Around the Ground’ transformation package.

The spectator pavilion will begin construction first, starting in mid-December.

This will be followed by refurbishment works on the existing clubrooms, which are scheduled to begin in the New Year.

Mayor Cr Steve Rabie is excited to see this major sporting project moving to its next phase.

“This is the next big step in our ‘Lords Around the Ground’ package; we’ve made great progress on the toilet block refurbishment and now we are moving on to the buildings that our clubs and community rely on,” said Cr Rabie.

“We are investing in the future of our local sporting clubs.

"These upgrades will establish Lords Reserve as a high-quality venue that our players and spectators can be proud of.”

Lang Construction has been appointed to deliver the Lords Pavilion, which is expected to continue through to late 2026 with Field Services carrying out the refurbishment of the clubrooms.

“We’ve been consulting with all the groups who use the reserve to make sure the design is right for them," said Cr Rabie.

"The new pavilion will draw on the unique character of the area and fit in well with the picket fence and existing structures."

The project is jointly funded, with council securing a $1.41 million grant from the Australian Government’s Growing Regions Program to complement a Council contribution of $710,000.

Work crews will be on site from 7.00 am to 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday.

To ensure the safety of workers, pedestrians and reserve users, temporary fencing and traffic management measures will be in place during construction.

For any enquiries relating to the upcoming works, please contact Council’s Capital Works team on (03) 5775 8555 or email capitalworks@mansfield.vic.gov.au.