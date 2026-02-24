Social media
Home page>News>Council>Rabie eyes seat in the L...
Council

Rabie eyes seat in the Legislative Council

Mayor Cr Steve Rabie listed as a preselection hopeful for seat of Northern Victoria
February 24, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Mayor praises community as Shire sees out year

2

New era for local sport as Lords Pavilion works set to begin

3

Merrijig turns out in force to discuss Delatite Valley Plan

4

Return of the Rabie

5

Community feedback reshapes Delatite Valley Plan

Most popular stories

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back