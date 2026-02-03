Back to the classroom for shire's students

The 2026 education year commenced last Wednesday for the majority of our local schools. St Mary’s Primary School delayed their start due to students travelling from some areas affected by the recent fires and the extreme heat. However, on Monday students filed into the school grounds for the commencement of the year with a total number of 128 students. Among those enrolments are 15 new Preps. There were no new staff introduce this year, but Jess Harris returned after her leave. And on 28 January newly appointed principal Mary Dunstan took on her role replacing retiring principal Trish Etcell who remained in the position until 27 January. Merrijig Primary School had one new Prep student, Lily McLeod. Lily did not wait an extra day to join her schoolmates but joined the class on the first day of term, last Wednesday. The teaching line up for this year is excellent; starting the year off the school will have a very experienced staff of teachers including Dallas Daniels, Bailee Kay, Sue Binzer Jones, Heather Pretty, Johnathon Steele, Cathy Johnson, Lesley Dunlop, Tom McMunn and Andrea Cousins. This year the school will also introduce a new program – Mini Mates Playgroup – open to all Merrijig community families with children aged between 0 and 4 years old. Principal teacher, Lesley Dunlop said this will give families the chance to introduce their smaller children to socialising activities and fun times; inclusive to all families throughout the community. At this stage the playgroup is scheduled to be held on the last Thursday of each month starting at 9.30am and going through to 10.30am. Enquiries can be made at the school. Mansfield Primary School has started its academic year with 490 number of students overall, including 48 new preps and more than 20 new students over all classes. The students returned on Thursday with Preps starting on Friday. The school this year introduced a new leadership team of Nicole Salmon (principal), Robbie Robinson (vice principal), Helen Edelenbos (business manager), and a tier of lead teachers and specialist support including Kylie McCormack, Lauren Briggs, Jen Driessen, Renee Kemp, Sam Corden and Paula MacMunn. There have been several new teachers as well which the Courier will introduce to readers in the next week or two who have joined the throng of 65 staff in total. Mansfield Secondary College has started the year off well with 500 students enrolled, including 84 Year 7 students and 75 Year 12 students who will complete their higher education this year. Out at Jamieson Primary School teachers and staff welcomed 13 students including one Prep and two new students – one in grade 3 and one in grade 6 – both from a family that has just moved into the area. The teaching staff remains the same as last year with Sonja Kalbitzer as principal (Grades 3-6), Teresa Galea (F-2), Sally Fletcher as business manager and administration and Anne-Marie and Neil Wetmore as Education Support and CRT facility managers. Towards the end of 2025 the school gained two funding grants. The first will develop a level playing field at the back of the school building ($50,000 grant) for football – cricket etc, and the second will install a Ninja-style course ($30,000). Both developments are expected to commence in March or early April. The grants were received from Active Schools Funding and Sporting Schools funding.