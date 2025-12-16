The wait was finally over for several Year 12 Mansfield Secondary College students last week who received their official VCE results with some excellent outcomes.

VCE results and Australian Tertiary Admission Rankings (ATARs) were available from 7am last Thursday, 11 December, for students who had registered to access their results online.

Among the impressive results was Mishka Hassan-Haneez with an ATAR of 99.55, making her the school dux.

Among the group of the top six students from the local college were Amanda Jamieson – 88.65; Molly Dunn – 88.40; Arthur Gerrans – 86.95; Mitch Pentony – 85.95; and Leon Alexander – 85.05.

This group gathered at Mansfield Secondary College on Friday afternoon to meet with staff and for a photo opportunity.

The Courier joined principal Timothy Hall and Head of Curriculum Julian Perry in congratulating the six students on their achievements, which in some cases outperformed non-state schools.

“I am just so proud of the efforts and pathways you have chosen,” Mr Hall said.

“Two perfect study scores of 50 were achieved by Mishka in Biology and Legal Studies (2024).

“Year 11 student Matilda Stumpf also achieved a perfect score of 50 in German (studied via the Victorian School of Languages).

“A mean study score of 28.4 was achieved by the 2025 cohort,” he said.

The role of Julie Anderson, Leading Teacher (Senior School), was noted by the college principal.

“Julie has been instrumental in forming relationships,” Mr Hall said.

“She has known many students over the years and was in mothers’ group with many of the Mansfield Secondary College parents.”

Ms Anderson has been at the college since 2017 and previously held leadership roles, including learning specialist (literacy).

“At Mansfield, emphasis is placed on forming positive relationships with students and the community,” Mr Hall said.

Ms Anderson, who was unable to be there in person, spoke to her students by mobile phone on speaker.

“Congratulations… celebrate what has been a massive year,” Ms Anderson said.

“I can’t wait to see what comes next for you all and enjoy every second.”

Each student provided a brief overview of highlights and what lies ahead for them.

In 2026, Amanda Jamieson will be studying a Bachelor of Science, majoring in genetics, at the University of Melbourne.

Amanda’s interest was sparked by her Year 9 work experience at a genetic counselling office.

Her 2025 highlight was winning a prestigious Narrm Scholarship at the University of Melbourne, which offers a significant stipend towards study and accommodation expenses.

Molly Dunn’s highlight of 2025 was the realisation that ‘real life’ begins now and the feeling of being surrounded by supportive friends and family.

Next year, Molly is hoping to pursue either a Bachelor of Creative Writing or a Bachelor of Arts and hopes to become a professional writer.

Mishka Hassan-Haneez hopes in 2026 to pursue a Bachelor of Law (Honours) / Arts at Monash University.

Her highlight this year was seeing her hard work rewarded when results were released.

In 2026, Arthur Gerrans plans on taking a gap year to travel and work and is considering pursuing a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Law thereafter.

Arthur’s highlight of 2025 was the freedom that comes with obtaining his driver’s licence.

In 2026, Mitch Pentony hopes to pursue studies in either physiotherapy or occupational therapy.

Mitch’s ultimate goal is to work with an AFL Australian rules football club or start his own clinic.

His 2025 highlight was the time spent with mates at school.

In 2026, Leon Alexander hopes to study either construction management or teaching at the University of Adelaide.

Leon’s 2025 highlight was his Schoolies trip to the Gold Coast.

Acting Minister for Education Lizzie Blandthorn congratulated a record 65,586 students across the state last week who graduated with their VCE, an increase of 3,500 compared to last year.

The class of 2025 includes 9,777 students who earned the VCE Vocational Major, up from 8,290 in 2024.

The overall VCE completion rate in Victoria is stable at 97.3 per cent, and Year 12 students across the state will now make the choice to go to university, TAFE, start an apprenticeship or traineeship, begin working, or take some time off.

On top of these achievements, more than 1,150 students received the Victorian Pathways Certificate (VPC) — a pathway that prepares students for future studies or entry into the workforce.