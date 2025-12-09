Last week, Mansfield Steiner School celebrated the end of the year with a Strings and Choral Christmas Concert at St Mary's Church Hall.

Lit by candlelight, our students held the reverence of Christmas through beautiful choral and orchestral music.

Our school has a vibrant and extensive music program, with many extracurricular ensembles, involving over 80 students from class three to year 12.

Music is an integral part of Steiner education, weaving through the daily life of the school community, bringing us together in harmony, beauty and goodness.

This was reflected in the pure voices of our younger students and the eloquent playing of the eldest.

What a joy for the school community to receive such a gift from the children to finish the school year.