On Tuesday 18 November, the Mansfield Primary School grade six students and staff set off for their School to Summit Camp, an adventure that takes place over four action-packed days.

Day one kicked off under sunshine and clear skies as students began their 22.5 kilometre bike ride from Mansfield Primary School to Merrijig Primary School.

Lunch was enjoyed at Buttercup Road, where sausages in bread were very happily received after a big morning of riding.

The group rolled into Merrijig Primary School later in the afternoon, with time for some well-earned downtime and activities before dinner.

After eating, students shared shout-outs and reflected on the day before settling in for the night.

“The hardest part of the bike riding was definitely the big hill – the best part was finding lots of different things along the way,” said year six Errol Hoogesteger.

Day two saw the group complete an eight kilometre walk from Merrijig Primary School to Darling Huts at Timbertop.

With the sun out once again, students set off in their hiking groups, filling the walk with riddles, games, and plenty of conversation.

They climbed to Bald Hill for lunch, where handmade salad rolls were already packed and ready to eat.

From there, they continued on to Darling Huts, where they were fortunate to stay in the Timbertop Campus huts and make use of the surrounding space.

Students played games at the campus, followed by a relaxing yoga session back at camp.

After dinner, everyone gathered around the campfire for marshmallows, hot chocolates, shout-outs and reflections before turning in for the night.

Students were very exhausted and eager for an early night ahead of day two.

‘’It was so awesome staying in the huts – it was actually really comfortable," said student Hunter Day.

On Day three, the warm weather continued as groups set off early and made their way toward the Fire Trail and Doughty’s Rd intersection.

Lunch consisted of hamburgers before the final stretch toward Forest Creek Saddle.

A total of around 10 kilometres was walked for the day.

On arrival, students enjoyed fresh fruit and afternoon tea before pitching their tents.

The afternoon brought downtime, dinner, and rehearsals for the eagerly awaited talent show.

Many students put together acts to perform for peers and staff, making for a lively and memorable final night.

A cool change swept through the campsite later that evening, bringing strong winds and a noticeable drop in temperature.

Students had an earlier night tonight to stay out of the cool weather and were very eager for a decent nights sleep ahead of the big day.

“It was freezing cold on our last night, but the talent show was so much fun,” said student Ruby Watson.

Day four was the big one - the final ascent from Forest Creek Saddle up the West Ridge Trail to the Summit of Mt Buller.

With warm weather and more sunshine, students climbed higher and higher, taking in the incredible views and the full scope of the distance they had covered.

The rock scrambles were a challenge, but spirits were high as groups encouraged one another along the way.

All five hiking groups reached the summit together, celebrating collectively at the top with a group photo, reflection, hugs and pats on the back - and feeling extremely proud of their efforts.

“We had so many amazing views," year six Ollie Sutherland said.

"Climbing up parts of the rocks was hard but I was so proud when I got to the top."

Congratulations to all the year six students and staff on such an impressive achievement, and thank you to everyone who contributed to making the camp possible.

A special mention goes to Jen Driessen for organising the experience and for all her hard work in making sure everyone reaches their destination safely.