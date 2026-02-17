More education options for local students

Wangaratta’s Cathedral College and Benalla’s Faithful Companions of Jesus (FCJ) College have reported increased enrolments from Mansfield Shire this year. With dedicated buses now servicing each campus, increased enrolments have led to expanded transport options for families accessing education pathways across the North East. This year marks the first year Cathedral College has a Mansfield-direct bus line; the daily student transport service and its Mansfield cohort fast becoming a valued addition to College life. Each school day, 37 students from year five through to year 12 travel to and from Cathedral College Wangaratta, with the route servicing families across the Mansfield region. The bus includes stops at Barjarg and Swanpool, providing a reliable and efficient option for families living in these communities. The Mansfield service represents significant growth from 2025, when the college operated a smaller minibus service for 14 students travelling to and from Benalla and the College. Local families would then coordinate the remaining travel to Mansfield. The school confirmed that thanks to strong parent advocacy, collaboration, and enthusiasm, this initiative has now expanded into a fully dedicated daily bus service. Acting principal Lauren Lee said the development is a true testament to the commitment of the school's families along with the college’s dedication to supporting student access to quality education. "We are proud that the Mansfield community has placed its confidence in Cathedral College and the educational opportunities we provide across a wide regional area," she said. With close to 85 per cent of Cathedral's student community travelling by bus each day, Ms Lee said "the bus zone is a vibrant and busy hub at the start and end of each school day, a clear reflection of the college’s strong regional connections". Departing Mansfield at 7.35am, arriving at the college by 8.45am, students are ready to begin the school day. At the conclusion of the day, the return journey departs the college at 3.20pm, arriving back in Mansfield at approximately 4.25pm. Year 10 student Archie Dunn, who uses the service daily said the Mansfield contingent have a fair bit of fun on the bus. "It’s been great to hang out not only with my friends, but also to meet students from other year levels who live in the Mansfield area," he said. "I’m generally a morning person, so the early start isn’t too bad, although I’m not looking forward to winter.” Located in Benalla, FCJ also draws students from across the North East with families from Euroa, Longwood, Glenrowan, Dookie and surrounding rural communities, also sending students to the school. Principal Joseph Mount said the school continues to see strong and growing enrolments from Mansfield Shire with the school actively exploring the possibility of extending the route to Merrijig and surrounding areas, based on family interest and demand in the secondary college. With strong enrolments indicative of the quality of education and care the school provides, Mr Mount said transport has removed geography as a barrier for many local families. Mr Mount acknowledges students from the shire were choosing FCJ well before bus transport was introduced. "Historically, boarding options and family-arranged travel enabled students to access FCJ," he said. "The introduction of regular bus services simply made FCJ more accessible and affordable, allowing more families to choose a school that best fits their child without relocation or significant financial burden." Mr Mount said a bus service between Mansfield and Benalla has operated for over 30 years, with FCJ in more recent years also providing a private coach service. "As a Catholic school open to all families, students do not need to be Catholic to attend FCJ College," he said. "Families are attracted by our values-based education, inclusive culture and the confidence that their child will be known, supported and challenged to achieve their best - regardless of background or postcode."