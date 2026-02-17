New year, new energy at MPS

As classrooms fill again and schoolyards echo with the sound of a new year underway, Mansfield Primary School has welcomed a fresh group of teachers to its ranks. Among them are familiar local faces, first-year graduates and returning Mansfield locals — each bringing their own experience, energy and connection to the community. Rachel Roberts – Grade 4A: I have previously taught at Dandenong West Primary School, Dandenong North Primary School, Mansfield Autism Statewide Services and St Mary’s Primary School. Our family came for a tree change to Mansfield and Bonnie Doon and loved it so much we stayed and have now been here for more than 17 years. My parents also live in Mansfield and I have four sons and two grandchildren. I have taught Grade 5–6, Grade 3–4, Art and Physical Education, though I do not specialise in any single subject area. I particularly enjoy discovery learning. After gaining my qualifications at Deakin University, Burwood, I am looking forward to building strong connections with students, parents and staff. I enjoy working in a team, collaborating and sharing ideas, and learning from others. Outside of school, I enjoy outdoor adventures, running, swimming and reading. Hannah Holloway – Grade 4D: This is my first year out of university and I am eager to begin my teaching career in the classroom, building strong connections with students and becoming part of the MPS community. I grew up in the Mansfield area and attended Mansfield Primary School myself, so it feels special to return as a teacher. Although this is my first year teaching, I completed placements in Year 1, Year 4 and Year 5, gaining experience across a range of primary levels. I particularly enjoy teaching Humanities and Social Sciences (HASS), especially through discovery-based learning that encourages curiosity and engagement. Outside of school I enjoy gardening, watching films and spending time outdoors. In winter, I love skiing and snowboarding. Melissa Riley – Grade 6D: This is my first full-time teaching position. I was fortunate to grow up in Mansfield and attended MPS myself. For the past 20 years I have predominantly worked in hospitality within the region. I enjoy teaching the older levels, particularly Grades 4 through 6. As a Grade 6 teacher and a mother of two young people, I value understanding the different needs of each age group. Mathematics and Numeracy have always been my favourite subjects. I have been studying a Bachelor of Education (Primary) online with Swinburne for the past six years and am excited to continue learning alongside experienced educators and leadership staff. I am especially looking forward to being part of the School-to-Summit program in Term 4. Being part of such a strong and inspiring team is an incredible bonus. I enjoy spending time with my two children — swimming, socialising and reading together. My friends and family are a big part of my life. Much of my extended family lives in Mansfield, including my parents, one of my three siblings and two aunties, one of whom was an English teacher at Mansfield Secondary College. My daughter is in Grade 1 at MPS and my son has started four-year-old kindergarten at Mansfield Kindergarten. He will begin Prep at MPS in 2027.