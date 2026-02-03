Left off the map

More than three weeks after the devastating fires, Woodfield residents are still battling bureaucracy to access federal government emergency relief payments because the location is not listed within a declared area. Kerry Mullins-Curtin, who lives on Coles Road, said her family home was fortunate to be saved, but fire damage has been significant across the 100-acre property. The family evacuated to Mansfield on the Thursday afternoon of the Longwood fires and are still waiting for advice on when it is safe to return. “I have spent hours on the payment paperwork and cannot believe the amount of red tape involved,” said a frustrated Kerry. While some state government departments and other agencies, including the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF), have been excellent in providing support, Kerry said she was angry about the lack of response from the Federal Member for Indi, Dr Helen Haines. Kerry is calling for Woodfield to be added to the list of bushfire-impacted locations as soon as possible to trigger the much-needed payment. “I contacted Cindy McLeish (state member for Eildon) and she was fantastic in responding and promising to follow up,” she said. A social media post by Dr Haines last Wednesday about a recent visit “in fire-affected communities, listening to residents, volunteers and emergency services” prompted a response from Kerry, who said she was still waiting for action despite messages urging people to “please get in touch if you’re having any issues accessing government support”. The Courier contacted the Federal Member for Indi, Dr Helen Haines. “The Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment is providing practical support, but listing of towns has been frustratingly slow for some residents,” Dr Haines said. “I’ve been in regular contact with councils and local residents and have raised issues about listing of towns and access to payments directly with the minister. “I arranged for the Minister for Emergency Management, Kristy McBain, to visit fire-affected towns and showed her firsthand the extent of the damage,” she said. “The scale of devastation caused by this bushfire is immense and deeply confronting. “Homes have been destroyed, paddocks and fences burned, livestock lost and, tragically, a life has been lost. “These are deeply personal losses that will take time, care and support to recover from,” Dr Haines said. “Recovery efforts are now underway and must be locally informed, properly funded and sustained. “I will continue advocating to ensure no community is left behind,” she said. “Recovery will require long-term investment to restore roads, power and communications, support mental health, and help farmers, councils and small towns rebuild over time. “My office has been actively solving issues for constituents experiencing difficulties accessing government support and will continue to do so,” Dr Haines said. The state member for Eildon, Cindy McLeish, said the situation was adding unnecessary stress for fire-affected residents. “Losing a home, property or stock during a bushfire is distressing in itself and having to fight to have these losses recognised only adds to that,” Ms McLeish said. “It is another unnecessary hoop for bushfire victims to jump through after suffering the trauma of the bushfire. “Too many areas were excluded from the Federal Government disaster payments, which is not good enough. “I don’t know where the Federal Government is getting their information from, but it hasn’t been accurate from the start, and we have seen additional areas included on a regular basis. “It is something I have taken up with the Premier’s office on several occasions,” she said. “We need to do better to ensure small rural communities aren’t being forgotten or left off the map.” Woodfield resident Michelle Parker, who also lives on Coles Road, spoke to the Courier about her experiences during the fire and the difficulties navigating the system. “I remember the days leading up to the evacuation when I was trying to collect up the basics but also thinking how can I fit a whole house in a few bags in the time I have,” Michelle recalled. “I evacuated on the Thursday to my daughter’s place, it was very tense and weird,” she said. Her husband Justin stayed behind to defend the property. “We could see flames which was scary…and I was worried about him while I was in town,” she said. Michelle described the “brain fog” and how everything felt surreal. “Then I went into fight mode and survived. “After hubby went back, I was in constant contact with the Vic updates. “How far the fire had moved, the wind speed, checking my camera at home while he rested — I had a purpose. “Then when it came, I felt helpless because there was no more watching and preparing, the fire was there,” Michelle said. “Afterwards I was like OK I can go home but I couldn’t — there was no power, we had some hot spots and properties up from us were still having flare-ups,” she said. Michelle returned home on 22 January, saying she did not care it was “a little charred”. Her husband was commended by fire crews for the excellent preparation of the property ahead of the fire front. Four large paddocks were burnt out on the rental property. “It's overwhelming to navigate applications for payments and grants, especially when you're told your area isn't eligible despite your efforts because it is not on the map. “It can be discouraging to feel unheard and exhausted, particularly if mistakes or oversights in the system cause unnecessary setbacks for those already struggling to ask for help,” Michelle said. “It needs to be streamlined to make it easier. “I don’t expect every person to be contacted but at least keep them in the loop of the application process. “There needs to be more thought about people’s mental health and their coping mechanisms,” she said. “Each person has suffered one way or another and to have some assistance only for landowners, not ones who lease a property, I think is wrong. “We are all the same, we have all lost or fought for the land or property we are on because at the end of the day it is the place we call home,” Michelle said.