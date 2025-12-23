Mansfield’s C-grade team have continued their mid-season resurgence, soundly defeating and turning the tables on Benalla Bushrangers who trounced us earlier in the season.

Having begun the summer with constant struggles to find players, the team continues to welcome new cricketers to bolster the team’s ranks.

On a day forecast to end sunny and hot, Delatite were happy to find Benalla choosing to bat first under overcast conditions at the always stunning Benalla Gardens oval.

Both the weather and Delatite’s opening bowlers Mick Miller and Luke Jenkins were stifling, and Benalla’s openers could make little headway in the opening eight overs.

Jenkins took the first wicket in his fourth over, and when the first- and second-change bowlers took over the runs continued to come slowly.

Benalla were 1/54 at drinks, and after the break began accelerating the pace.

Al Bennett put a stop to any aspirations of a high total with two quick wickets, followed by a second to Jenkins and two to Nick Taylor.

Miller claimed one in the final over and a runout on the last ball left Benalla at a reasonable but certainly chaseable total of 8/139.

Jenkins was the standout of the bowlers, finishing his eight overs with the miserly figures of 2 for 7.

Any concerns that Delatite would wobble in the chase were very quickly put to bed by opener Jordan Davey, who punished any loose deliveries and sent Benalla’s fielders on more than one ball-hunting expedition in the surrounding gardens.

Supported by the rest of the top order who all made double-figures, the bulk of the chase was already done when Davey finally fell in the 25th over, making 70 off 86 deliveries.

It was left to the middle order to close out the game, a cameo from Jenkins of 18 from 15 balls getting Delatite across the line comfortably in the 31st over.

Delatite’s C-grade team have now convincingly won three games on the trot, and hope to carry this form into the new year when they welcome Moyhu to Bonnie Doon on the 10th of January.