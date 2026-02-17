Social media
Home page>Sport>Cricket>Delatite claims crucial ...
Cricket

Delatite claims crucial win in grand final rematch

The win allowed Delatite to jump Rovers on the ladder, now occupying second spot and in the box seat for a home semi-final
By MARK O'LOUGHLAN
February 17, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

A Reserves take solid win over Magpies

2

Cricket burnt out

3

C-grade surge continues

4

Merton dominates Beechworth/Stanley on home turf

5

Delatite U16s put in great effort

Most popular stories

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back