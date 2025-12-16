Merton cricketers hosted Beechworth/Stanley at the Merton Cricket Ground in perfect conditions on Saturday.

Merton won the toss and batted making 9/188, Luke Benton again top scoring with a fine 57 on a slow outfield with fellow opener Luke Berriman 35 also helping his side to a quick start.

Ross Mackinnon was controversially caught out on the boundary for 30 with the fielder appearing to step over the boundary after taking the catch.

Son Jai with 16 was the other top scorer.

Justin Laria 5/11 was the leading wicket taker for the visitors.

Merton's opening bowlers really gave the opposition nothing.

Good support in the field saw Beechworth achieve only 27 runs after 12 overs.

The opposition's Chris Nuck on 27 as the top scorer showed a bit of fight, however Merton's first change bowlers in Henry Berriman 5/19 and Harry Craddock 4/18 ran through the visitors dismissing them for 97 all out.

Ross Mackinnon was the other wicket taker.

Merton travels to Milawa this Saturday hoping to stay on the winners list before the Christmas break.