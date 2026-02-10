A Reserves take solid win over Magpies

Having only played one game since Christmas due to fires, long weekends and crazy hot weather, the Delatite boys were keen to get back into it against Wangaratta Magpies and solidify a spot in the top four. A win would keep them in touch with Yarrawonga, who are only one game in front leading up to the finals. Magpies won the toss, and after a fair bit of thinking time, sent Delatite in to bat on a wicket that no one really knew what to make of. Opening pair Mitch Copey and Mark O'Loughlan started steadily and put on 39 for the first wicket before Copey fell to a very good catch in the gully for 15. Ben Martin then joined O'Loughlan and put on another 60 runs at a good clip, with Martin hitting some powerful drives. When O'Loughlan fell for 45, Mitch Purcell joined in the party, scoring a quick-fire 26. The innings stalled somewhat when Martin (46) and Purcell both fell in quick succession, but Delatite managed a total of 178, which was always going to be very competitive. Magpies started the chase with intent and raced to 20 off just three overs. Sam Bell decided that was enough and removed the dangerous Brandon Fitzpatrick with an excellent catch taken by Purcell in the slips. Nick Hoskin joined in from the other end, sending the new batsman's stumps flying; Bell taking two more scalps and within a couple of overs the Magpies were in deep trouble at 4/37. The fifth wicket proved to be a challenging one to get. A 60-run partnership frustrated Delatite, but Purcell once again showed his class, taking two wickets in two balls to regain the momentum. The required run rate was starting to become a problem for the Magpies and this pressure resulted in some false shots and a run-out by the tail-enders. The resistance was finally snuffed out with Wangaratta falling 40 runs short. It was a solid win by Delatite, who are playing some good cricket ahead of the finals, with a must-win game against last season's premiers, Rovers United Bruck, this weekend.