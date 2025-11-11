Delatite Cricket Club’s A Reserve side bounced back in style on Saturday, claiming a comprehensive nine-wicket win over the Wangaratta Magpies at Lords Reserve.

The Magpies, who won the toss and chose to bat, fielded only eight players and struggled to withstand a disciplined Delatite bowling attack, backed up by outstanding fielding. They were dismissed for just 57 runs, with Lochie Pymer leading the charge with 4/25.

Nathan Goodes was superb with 2/2, while Noah Whittall contributed 1/17, as Delatite’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings.

In reply, Delatite wasted no time chasing down the modest target, reaching 1/58 in the eighth over.

Mitch Copey guided the innings with a confident 38 not out, well supported by Patrick Smith’s 12, sealing a dominant home victory.

The win, which follows two early-season losses, lifts Delatite to second on the A Reserve ladder.