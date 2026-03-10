Merton cricketer's played in a qualifying final on Saturday at Wangaratta on Barr Reserve two ground on a turf wicket.

Top side Merton playing sixth side Yarrawonga with the two sides not playing each other all season due to the leagues heat policy.

Yarrawonga won the toss and sent Merton in on a wicket that slightly favoured the bowlers.

Merton started well although scoring was difficult early with a slow run rate in the first 12 overs.

Luke Benton and Ross Mackinnon doing the job seeing of the opening bowlers.

At the 18th over, half-way point, with wickets in hand Merton started to fire, Mackinnon making his way to 41 while Jarrod Mahoney 21 and Luke Berriman 33 really got things moving seeing Merton finish on 8/135 after 36 overs.

Ben Pickering 3/24 was Yarrawonga's best bowler.

Yarra's opening partnership of 42 with Hargreaves 23 and Josh Vagg 23 set the foundations for their side.

However, Merton’s bowling and fielding really showed why they are the top side making scoring difficult and building pressure with an increasing run rate.

Luke Berriman 1/12 brother Henry, 1/13 off 8 overs and Harry Craddock 2/19, really put the screws on any scoring opportunities.

Jia Learch-Mackinnon 1/26 and Rohan Berriman 2/26 all contributed to a hard-fought Merton victory thus ending Yarrawonga's finals hopes finishing on 8/97.

Merton now play for a place in the grand final against Ovens Valley United this Saturday at a venue to be advised, either at Wangaratta or Benalla.