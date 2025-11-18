Another busy week of Mansfield golf with the finals of the our ladies Golf League, the NEDGA season finale at Jubilee and the mixed Glen Foursomes event.

So, firstly to our Mansfield Golf League.

After the eight weeks of Round Robin and the semis, it was down to the two top teams fighting it out for overall glory and it was the Swingers who were victorious over the Eagles, and who managed to get right through the season unbeaten.

This is quite an achievement and congratulations to Shelly Comerford, Pam Abbott, Lorraine Cullen and Sheryl Sargent on their performance.

Great golfing girls and for a random team draw, it just goes to show, that you just need to all turn up on the day and play great golf.

For the rest of us, well – we only must wait 10 months for another try.

For the daily comp on Wednesday, our club champ, Natalie Grimshaw, was once again in top form, taking the money overall and in A Grade, with a fantastic score of 42 points. Also in A grade, Sheryl Sargent was runner up with 39 and Andrea Marsden 3rd with 38.

In B Grade, Susan Kinloch had a day out, winning with 40 points, followed by Shelly Lakin and Louise Calvert-Jones, both with 36 points.

Some great scores on the day, meant it was only a line ball for Nicky Moult (37), Linda Terry (37), Lyn Holland (35) Margie Franke Williams (35) and Pauline Ahola (35).

Kirsten Scudamore picked up two NTP’s and Lyn Holland and Nicky Moult the others.

It was lovely, by the way, to have Nicky Moult and Ally Munt joining us from Queensland for a couple of rounds in the last few weeks.

On Friday we had a fantastic contingent of 16 head to Jubilee for the closing day for the NEDGA season, the Sally Symonds 4BBB.

In a good field of 88 you would think one of us would come up with a prize, but a nearest the pin to Sue Crow was the only claim to fame – not even a raffle prize otherwise. But it was a terrific day put on by the NEDGA match committee and Jubilee ladies – there were snakes, goannas, great weather, lovely lunch and heaps of laughter. Presentations were made for season competitions including the Merit Award and the Heather Eggleston trophy, but again, no glory for our Mansfield ladies.

So, that is the end of district events until Opening Day 2026 which will be held in Corowa on 27 February.

Finally, our week ended with the prestigious 2-hole Glen Foursomes – a mixed pairs event.

We had 24 pairs competing and it was a great achievement for the husband and wife team of Kerri and Tom Nicol, to claim the trophy with a lovely score of nett 104 for the 27 holes.

Runners up were Tracey and Geoff Gravenall by the slimmest of margins with 105 and third were the pairing of Louise Calvert-Jones and Geoff Brown with 107.