The week was the penultimate week for our Mansfield Golf League competition.

After eight weeks of Round Robin it was down to the wire for the semi finals with first playing fourth and second playing third.

The conditions were not great, with about an inch of rain falling the night before, making for very wet conditions underfoot, and it was those who could handle it who took the glory!

But first…the daily results from a huge field of 35:

A Grade was won by Andrea Marsden with 35 points from Sheryl Sargent 33 and Sue Parsons 32.

B Grade went to Sharon Gysberts, returned from injury with a stunning 37, from Glenis Skinner and Tracey Gravenall, both on 35.

Nearest the pins went to Sheryl Sargent, Andrea Marsden, Anne Blampied and Sam Bailey.

So, back to the league semis…this meant the Swingers team of Shelly Comerford, Sheryl Sargent, Lorraine Cullen and Pam Abbott beat the Gambles (Shirley Nolan, Kylie Egan, Jenny Koraus and Colleen Leeds) 93 to 78 and the Eagles team of Marg Knapp, Andrea Marsden, Leslie Anderson and Sharon Gysberts beat the Birdies (Linda Terry, Nicki Cooper, Louise Calvert-Jones and Lorraine Wilson, 96 to 87.

So, the Swingers and the Eagles will face off together this week in the all-important finals – and they will be playing Par off the short, Golf Course – good luck with that, girls.

As for the rest of the week it was just Saturday’s comp as there was no ladies comp on Melbourne Cup Day.

But 13 played on Saturday in quite chilly conditions.

Shirley Nolan appeased herself for losing the league semis, by winning the day with 36 points on a count back to Marion Sargeant.

Third was Tracey Gravenall with 34, followed by Shelley Lakin on 31.

Nearest the pins went to Kylie Egan with her usual stranglehold on the seventh hole and Millie Cumming, who can shine anywhere, on the 16th.

Meanwhile, congratulations to the pairing of Jenny Koraus and Lorraine Wilson who played in the 4BBB in the Benalla tournament and came away with the amazing score of 49 points – but only came runner up behind a Benalla pairing with 52 – what scores!