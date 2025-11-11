What a fantastic game we play every week.

Golf is going ahead in leaps and bounds at Mansfield Golf Club over the past few months, with memberships up and competition fields with high numbers.

This is especially so on Thursday's with record numbers being broken.

For the past four weeks we have had an average of 104 players in the field.

With the opportunity for people to play later in the day, we have juniors coming straight from school and workers coming straight from work.

This is fantastic to see and is great for the game and for Mansfield, thank you to everyone supporting our great club.

Last weekend the club 'match play' championships were played - 27 holes for B, C and D grade and 36 holes for A grade.

The winners for this year were, A Grade, Mark Jones, B Grade, Brad Grant, C Grade, Tom Nicol and D Grade Greg Coombs.

Well done to all those who gave their time to participate.

Tuesday was a round of Stableford, with a small field due to Melbourne Cup day and some ordinary weather.

Geoff Brown obviously likes a wet track as he had the best score of the day with 39pts, second place was Billy Ploschke with 39pts also and Brendan Egan was third with 38pts.

Thursday was a record field with 109 players fronting the starter.

For D Grade third place was Ethan Pigdon with 36pts, Tom Swan second with 38pts and the score of the day went to Brayden Van Winden with a whopping 50pts.

I believe the handicapper has taken a liking to that score and has cut Brayden’s handicap by nine shots.

In the C Grade third place went to Billy Plaschke with 38pts, second was Hayden Cumming with 38pts and first place went to John Saggers with 39pts.

B Grade saw Steve Daykin third with 37pts, Jack Clydesdale second with 38pts and Paul Lange was first with 40pts.

In the A Grade third place went to Craig Walsh with 36pts, second was Kyle Bridgeman with 38pts and Rod Sargent got the win with 38pts also.

The Pro-pin went to Sam Bell in B Grade and the A Grade went to Josh Foots.

Brayden Van Winden won the secret six holes.

Saturday was a good size field of 65 players.

In the B Grade Adrian Smith was fourth place with 34pts, third place was Brayden Van Winden with 34pts, second place was Greg Coombs with 38pts and the winner was Geoff Gravenall with 40pts.

In A Grade we had Ben Millott fourth place with 35pts, third place went to Ian Jones with 36pts, Tim Hook was second with 37pts and for his first time in A Grade Jack Clydesdale took the win with 38pts.

The Pro-pin went to Rob Fankhauser.

This Saturday is the Glen Foursomes 27-Hole Board event proudly sponsored by the Glen Family.

There will also be a men’s 18-hole foursomes.

Don't forget the AGM will be held on Sunday 23 November - all are welcome.

Happy hitting.