The forecasts were dire for the third round of Mansfield Golf Club’s Ladies Championships on Wednesday... teeming rain, high winds and lightning all could have played havoc with the all-important final round, but in the end, a few short downpours were all that eventuated.

The trio on top after two rounds, Sheryl Sargent, Andrea Marsden and Natalie Grimshaw continued their close tussle as the day progressed.

But it was Natalie Grimshaw who kept her nerve and held onto the 4-shot lead she'd already established, and who came out victorious.

Three beautiful, consistent rounds of golf with scores of 87, 83 and 89 delivered Natalie the trophy...and such a deserving winner.

In B grade, Linda Terry came from behind after two rounds, to tie in first place with Millie Cumming, both with 194 off the stick for the three rounds.

A sudden death play-off was called for, and Millie's prowess with the putter, kept her in the game for the first 2 play-off holes.

Then when Linda had a foray into the trees on the 3rd play-off hole, there was no contest and Millie claimed the trophy .... a very deserving winner.

In C grade, Glenis Skinner's consistent rounds of 105, 104, 104 put paid to the aspirations of Shirley Nolan, who had come out of the blocks so well in the first two rounds, but couldn't keep the momentum going in round three and fell just one shot short overall in that Grade.

Finally D Grade was won by Pauline Ahola, who led comfortably from start to finish.

The trophy for overall nett winner, went to Sheryl Sargent with nett 215 for the three rounds.

Well done to all 36 ladies for giving it their all, and competing over the three weeks, in great spirit and good sportsmanship.

The ladies’ presentation dinner was held the same evening and as always, there were many laughs at the range of costumes, all meeting the requirement of something starting with "D".

There were devils, divas, dots, domino's, dartboards, Dorothy's, drivers, dentists, dwarfs and disc jockeys to name a few, and Dame Edna paid a visit and took away the prize for the ‘best outfit’.