Australian Tarmac Rally (ATR) is thrilled to announce the return of one of the most iconic events on the tarmac rally calendar: the Mt Buller Sprint, taking place 13–15 February 2026.

In 2026, ATR is bringing back the original hill climb format, paying homage to the event’s roots that made it renowned in the early 2000s, which was run under Mountain Motorsports.

Competitors will tackle the legendary ascent from Mirimbah to the summit of Mount Buller, with multiple runs across the weekend promising an exhilarating first round to the Australian Tarmac Rally Championship.

With its sweeping corners, challenging elevation changes, and breathtaking alpine scenery, the Mt Buller Sprint remains a truly unique motorsport experience.

Entry applications are strictly limited to just 80 full competition vehicles, ensuring an elite and highly competitive field, and offering spectators a front-row experience of top-tier tarmac rallying at its finest.

“Mt Buller Sprint has always held a special place in the hearts of our competitors," said Brittany Wilson, director of Australian Tarmac Rally.

"This event aligns seamlessly with our brand and the competition structure that crews have come to know and trust, delivering an exclusive and unforgettable weekend of racing.

"We are proud to present it under the ATR banner, with the support of AASA and Alpine Resorts Victoria.”

Alan Arthur, general manager for Mt Buller and Mt Stirling said they were excited to welcome the Mt Buller Sprint back.

"The Mt Buller Road is an awesome mountain road, and we couldn’t think of a better way to show it off than having ATR bring the Mt Buller Sprint back to our mountain," he said.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming the competitors and crew, and we’re over the moon to be adding another motorsport event to our calendar.”

For the first time, the Mt Buller Sprint will include ATR’s ‘Lifestyle Rally’, developed in partnership with DriveWithCam.

This all-inclusive experience combines spirited driving on both open and closed roads with accommodation, elegant dining, and the opportunity to fully experience the stunning scenery of Victoria’s High Country.

Spectators at the Mt Buller Sprint can enjoy prime viewing at the start line, while a festival-style program is planned throughout the weekend, all hosted at Mirimbah Park, alongside the rally action.

With a refreshed brand, upgraded event systems, and a commitment to professional and safe rallies, ATR is ushering in a new era of motorsport, and the Mt Buller Sprint is the perfect place to start.

Entry applications are now open via the ATR website or through the WOLF Sports platform.