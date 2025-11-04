Universal trench clay target competitors who spent the past year qualifying for a spot in the team for Australia travelled overseas in July this year to compete at the annual event held this year at Tav Roma, Italy.

Local Mansfield competitors Lloyd Parks, Catherine Skinner and Domingo Diaz made the long trip to Italy as team members in their respective classes.

Lloyd in the Men’s, Catherine in the Ladies and Mingo in the Masters event.

Unfortunately, the Australian team could not field a Masters team and Mingo competed as an individual.

Some of the Australian competitors left early in July to compete at Olympic trench events held around Italy to keep themselves in tune as a lead up to the World UT event.

This was reasonably challenging as the European circuit is very competitive and the locals are very accustomed to larger events.

The lead up events Lloyd competed in included the Green Cup held at Umbria Verde Range and the Gran Mondiale/Perazzi Cup held at Lonato.

Australian competitors had some mixed results, with Australian representative Nathan Argiro placing 3rd in the Perazzi Cup — a fabulous result for this young competitor from Mildura.

Included in the trip was a visit to the Perazzi Factory for those who have the privilege to use these fabulously built firearms as their choice for these events.

Lloyd was elated to have had the chance to meet and speak at length with the outgoing owner Mauro Perazzi and tour the factory.

Australia had great representation in the World Universal Trench event held in Rome from Juniors, Ladies, Men’s, Seniors and Veterans, of which individuals and teams of all divisions were entered.

Australian team members were provided with some funding to travel to the World Titles to represent Australia which was greatly appreciated by those competitors, but it must be noted that the majority of competitors are self-funded — a fabulous commitment by individuals and their families.

The hot and humid conditions were challenging and for some difficult to acclimatise to.

It was essential to keep up fluids and consume the correct diet for energy and concentration and to prevent fatigue.

The World UT event started on Thursday 31st July and completed on the 3rd August with over 400 competitors, and fortunately for competitors each day consisted of two 25-target events (50 targets total), much less than usual to allow for so many competitors.

The Australian UT Men’s team with Lloyd Parks, Nathan Argiro and Craig Henwood were very competitive in the teams event posting great results.

Each day the medal positions continued to change with the conditions taking their toll, the Aussie team moving between 3rd and 1st at various times.

The final day and end of competition saw the French 1st, Spain 2nd and Australia 3rd overall.

Australia very proudly received the bronze medal for this prestigious event.

The Australian UT Ladies team with Catherine Skinner, Kiara Dean and Erin Guy had a great event, with various results also and having to deal with difficult conditions.

The final day saw France 1st, Italy 2nd and Australia 3rd — the ladies proudly receiving their bronze medal.

Domingo Diaz placed 4th overall in the Masters division with a fabulous score.

Cameron Ford, a regular competitor in the Mansfield area, was extremely successful at the event also with a very impressive 2nd place overall and a finalist in the shoot-off, unfortunately dropping one shot to the Spaniard — a nail-biting finish to the event.

Cameron and his team received the silver medal overall for the Junior teams event with a fantastic score.

Lloyd has not been in the sport for long, just over 2½ years, starting with DTL (Down The Line) events and was initially coached in the sport by Mingo (a Commonwealth and Olympic competitor and champion himself).

Both are members of the Mansfield Clay Target Club.

Lloyd has moved into the more challenging event of Universal Trench where he enjoys putting his skills to a greater test.

He has been very fortunate to have a special connection with some greats in the sport who are helping him develop, perfect and hone his skills.

Lloyd looks forward to the opportunity to compete further for Australia which at times will take him overseas.

He has huge commitments and challenges ahead — one being the opportunity to represent in the Olympic event of the sport.

Individuals who would like to learn more about the sport can contact the Mansfield Clay Target Club, which competes every third weekend of the month.

Australia is looking forward to seeing these competitors and new ones who make the teams after the next qualifying events.

For those interested in following next year’s World Universal Trench event, the Melbourne Gun Club, Australia, will be hosting the event in February 2026.