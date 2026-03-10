Many of us remember the classic film Lassie Come Home, but it pales in comparison to the dog’s tale about Lennie, who was on the run in Mansfield for 12 days until his new canine friend Daisy ended his merry chase.

The story, which unfolded in the early evening of Thursday, 19 February, became a saga keenly followed on social media, with residents keeping a watch out for the little rascal who, according to his owner Adriana Byrne, was extremely timid.

The stressful ordeal began after visitors at Lennie’s new home of only a week left a door open and the two-year-old male poodle cross made his escape.

Adriana had recently acquired Lennie as a rescue dog from Boho South, and he was still getting to know his new surroundings.

“When he failed to return that first night I walked for hours and hours, and then the next day I put up a notice on Facebook,” she said.

Adriana then put up numerous lost dog posters around Mansfield and continued driving and walking around town.

Anyone spotting Lennie was advised not to chase or attempt to catch him, but to report sightings, dates, times and the direction he was heading.

Almost immediately the following day, the phone calls began with multiple sightings reported.

Several were close to his home, others in the paddock behind Mansfield Secondary College, Dead Horse Lane, near the Farmhouse Childcare Centre on Maroondah Highway, and as far away as Campagnolos Road beyond the town limits during his time on the run.

Adriana was beside herself with worry by days two and three when she was “having pretend picnics” and talking to herself in the hope Lennie would hear and come to her.

Lennie’s antics spread quickly across the community, with many residents following updates and hoping for a happy ending.

Adriana was hopeful when so many people reported seeing Lennie, but no one was able to catch him.

She was especially grateful to Sherri Johnston from Milly’s Search, Trap and Reunite Melbourne, who offered her expertise in tracking down Lennie.

According to Adriana, Sherri was able to take over the phone calls and coordinate the information coming through.

One ploy to attract Lennie was borrowing his mother Milly from Boho South in the hope he would follow her scent.

Traps were also set in areas where he had been seen.

Adriana was seriously concerned about Lennie’s lack of road sense, especially with the amount of traffic in town during the Mansfield Hunting & Fishing Expo weekend.

On Tuesday night, 3 March, Adriana said she turned off her phone for the first time in almost two weeks since Lennie’s disappearance.

Unbeknown to her, that same night there would be a happy ending to the drama thanks to Jen Harrold and her Maltese shih tzu Daisy, who live nearby.

“I came home about 9pm and let Daisy out for her usual evening walk in the front yard and I left the front door open for her to come back in,” said Jen.

“When I came out of the bathroom there were two little dogs waiting outside which was so cute.

“I knew instantly that the other dog was Lennie."

Normally Daisy would bark at other dogs but in this case she befriended Lennie.

“Half an hour before I went home, I told my friend I would love to find Lennie,” Jen said.

Lennie enjoyed a big feed and seemed to be alright, albeit very tired.

Jen put up a notice on the local Facebook community page to advise that Lennie had been found.

She ended up having to send a friend around to Adriana’s house because the phone was still switched off.

When Adriana was reunited with Lennie she said, “He melted into my arms.”

The pooch was given “a clean bill of health” following a check-up by local vet Dr Jamie Andrews.

For Adriana, she cannot thank the Mansfield community enough for the wonderful support she received.

“Every single person on Facebook who phoned and helped to look for Lennie, I am astounded and so grateful,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Adriana and Jen intend to continue with some “doggie dates” with newfound friends Lennie and Daisy.