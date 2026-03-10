The impact of January’s Longwood Berry’s Lane fire on Mansfield Shire has been revealed, with 80 properties impacted to varying degrees.

While the scale of the impact on Mansfield Shire is dwarfed by the impact on Murrindindi and Strathbogie, our neighbouring shires, Mansfield Shire residents who have been affected have endured the same trauma and face the same difficulties on the road to recovery as their neighbours across shire borders.

Early estimates of total losses, thought to be somewhat conservative, have put Mansfield Shire’s losses due to the Longwood fire at an estimated $8–10 million.

By the end of January, there had been 222 emergency relief payments issued to Mansfield Shire residents, totalling $276,760.

Among the statistics compiled by Mansfield Shire in ‘counting the costs’, some 182 pets took refuge or were accommodated in emergency centres, including two guinea pigs, 36 cattle, 26 dogs, four cats, 45 sheep, 57 horses and 12 chickens.

Some 80 people were either provided emergency accommodation or stayed at the evacuation centre at the recreation reserve.

Some 1030 individuals attended the Emergency Relief Centre.

Twenty-seven people stayed at the centre overnight on the first weekend of the fire, and 73 individuals were assisted with emergency accommodation during that time.

Mayor Cr Steve Rabie wants fire-impacted residents of Mansfield Shire to know that Council remains determined to help people recover after a difficult summer.

The fires burned for almost seven weeks before being declared ‘safe’.

“Council’s dedicated recovery team are still available to the community, they’re well equipped to offer fire-impacted residents support and the assistance they need on the road to recovery,” Mayor Rabie said.

“Council is working hard, in the background, to get the entire Shire back on track after these fires.”

Agriculture Victoria has provided a set of estimates for the agricultural losses suffered in Mansfield Shire.

• Total farm area impacted – 2637Ha

• Hay/silage lost – 52t

• Grazing pasture lost – 2046Ha

• Hay shed lost – 1

• Machinery shed lost – 2

• Irrigation pumps lost – 4

• Tractors lost – 1

• Fencing lost internally – 307.5km

• Fencing lost externally – 205km

• Fencing lost Crown boundary – 102km

• Dairy impacted – 30

• Beef impacted – 38

• Sheep impacted – 557

• Poultry impacted – 2

• Bee hives impacted – 10

On top of these losses from the Longwood fire, further assessment is ongoing following the Gaffney’s Creek fires, which impacted the Kevington, Gaffney’s Creek and Woods Point communities in February.

Given the Longwood fire took place during what is traditionally a busy period for tourism in the region, Mansfield Shire Council undertook a business impact study to assess how the fire had affected the shire.

More than 100 local businesses took part in the survey.

The results reveal businesses lost, on average, 70 per cent of the income they expected during the period in which the fire remained burning and the roads were closed.

The complex and interconnected nature of the impacts of bushfires and recovery from such events means the losses are likely to have a long tail for some businesses, especially in the agricultural sector where fences, feed, equipment and stock have been lost in large numbers.

“It has been a really tough run for the businesses of Mansfield Shire,” Mayor Rabie said.

“The fires and the road closures have taken a heavy toll at what is traditionally the most productive time of the year for our region.

“Our businesses go a long way to making Mansfield Shire the great place it is; they deserve our respect and our support.

“I encourage you all to consider spending your money at local businesses while they look to bounce back."