What began as a vehicle failing to stop in Jamieson has led to a happy outcome for a young visitor to the district.

After the offending vehicle was later located at a rural property in Jamieson, a keen observation by Leading Senior Constable George Crawford from Jamieson Police proved crucial.

While at the address, he noticed a push bike near the vehicle.

At the time, it did not raise major suspicions — until the following shift when he received a photo of a recently stolen bike.

Straight away, he recognised it as matching the one he had seen the night before.

The bike had been stolen within the previous 48 hours from a 10-year-old boy visiting the area.

With assistance from Mansfield Police, officers prepared and executed a search warrant at the property.

Multiple officers from Mansfield, alongside Jamieson Police, attended the address where the stolen bike was located concealed inside a shed.

The serial number confirmed it was the stolen bike.

On 1 March 2026, the young victim and his mum made the four-and-a-half-hour drive back to Jamieson to collect it.

Although police offered to arrange collection closer to home, mum said her son was determined to personally thank the officer who found it.

With a huge smile across his face, the young boy was reunited with what had been his Christmas present and wasted no time riding circles out the front of the station.

“I couldn’t be happier to see the young kid get his bike back; his smile and appreciation was a great gift,” Leading Senior Constable Crawford said.