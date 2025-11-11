It’s an honour this evening to recognise Gill Belle’s value to Arts Mansfield over many years.

As soon as Gill stepped down from being president at the last AGM we began to plot and plan making her a life member, because we knew she would never have approved it herself.

Since settling in Mansfield, and possibly even earlier from Mt Buller, Gill has played a significant part in the delivery of a range of public art and youth-focused projects and secured sponsorship and support for this organisation.

Gill makes things happen.

Whether it’s coordinating International Women’s Day pop-ups, hosting workshops, Postcards and other exhibitions at the Prod Store; or stepping well outside her comfort zone to run primary school lantern workshops.

Gill helped establish the studio collective MACS, kept our regular events running smoothly, and brought fresh ideas to enrich our calendar.

She is a passionate advocate for young people in the arts and was behind the concept of the new collaborative ARTY Awards celebrating youth creativity.

She’s made tough calls too when we needed them, retiring long running events and replacing them with stronger collaborations.

Gill led Arts Mansfield through some challenging times, especially during the pandemic, when so much was uncertain.

While many organisations struggled to survive, Gill ensured Arts Mansfield not only endured but flourished.

As soon as restrictions were lifted, she supported the committee in launching a vibrant 32 event Sprung Arts calendar.

Gill played a key role, more than 10 years ago, in developing the highly regarded Klytie Pate exhibition honouring Will Twycross’s godmother and supporting the ongoing Three Faces Portrait with the shire.

In recent years, she encouraged us to take on the Bald Archy Exhibition, with just six weeks to open - a feat many would deem impossible and yet now one of our most popular events.

Somehow, Gill managed to do it all with generosity and spark—often seeming to have more than 24 hours in a day.

All the while making sure there’s enough to eat and drink at every event.

And let’s not forget she did this while running a successful business, serving on multiple committees, and somehow keeping Dean (her husband) onside.

Gill’s energy, expertise, and unwavering commitment are unmatched.

She rarely says no—to any request, big or small. She’s a dab hand at navigating diverse ideas behind the scenes and turning them into reality.

Her networks, experience, and determination have brought immense value to Arts Mansfield.

Her contribution has been golden— for our shire, for our artists, and for every visitor who experiences our thriving creative culture, are lucky to have you.

Mansfield is richer, brighter, and more alive because of you.

Life membership is a rare honour, and tonight, we’re proud to present what is only the second in our history to Gill in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to Arts Mansfield and to the Arts community.

(Liz Bannister was the first recipient).

On behalf of everyone, past and present at Arts Mansfield—thank you, Gill.

Congratulations on your Life Membership.

You’ve earned it—every bit.