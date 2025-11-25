Tolmie enjoyed a perfect day for its 2025 High Country Halls Music Festival.

The weather was spot-on, the line-up of musos was cracking, and the turnout was strong.

The afternoon opened with the solo voices of Archie Dunn, Rory Christopher and Daisy Sampson.

The appreciative audience listened from the Tolmie Hall deck and lawns, enjoying Devonshire teas and the balmy afternoon sun.

As evening rolled on, it was time for dinner from The Horseless Cart and drinks from the bar run by the committee, while friends and families caught up.

The energy erupted as the crowd moved into the hall for a night of fantastic music by RATPACK.

The dance floor was packed as everyone rocked the night away.

Ian Green, of Tim and the Captain, made a guest appearance with the band.

Sound engineer Rolf Koren ensured the sound and lighting were perfect.

It was a night to remember.

Thanks to all the musos, to Rolf and his helper Matthew, to all the volunteers who made it happen, and to Luka from The Horseless Cart.

Special thanks to sponsors and supporters Bendigo Bank, Mansfield Courier, Bata Shoes and Mansfield Golf Club.