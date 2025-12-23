The Mansfield community last week farewelled one of our oldest and probably the shire's last veteran to serve in World War Two, Alfred Ormond Hall or "Ormie" as he was known, aged 104.

A funeral was held at St John's Anglican Church in Mansfield last Friday 19 December where family and friends gathered to celebrate his long life and contribution to his country.

Members of the local RSL Sub Branch were invited to form a guard of honour for "Ormie" at the conclusion of the service.

Born in Mansfield on 7 December 1921 he passed away peacefully in his home town on 14 December, 2025.

Private Alfred Ormond Hall service number VX136202 enlisted in the Australian Army on 19 February 1943 at Murgon, Queensland and was discharged as a private on 21 March 1946.

Prior to the outbreak of war Alfred served with the Citizen Military Forces from 2 March 1942 to 18 February 1943.

He was employed as driver and mechanic and had several postings.

Firstly at 2 Command Training & Staff College, then 151 General Transport Company on 6 August 1942, 74 Transport Platoon from 26 February 1945 and 1 Australian Base Ordnance Depot 5 November 1945.

He saw overseas action when he was deployed to New Guinea from 11 July 1943 to 9 August 1945.

Attachments were with the 2/7 Australian General Hospital 4 May 1945 to 6 May 1945 and Queensland Echelon & Records Office 5 to 9 August in the same year.

Alfred's honours and awards were: 1939-45 Star, Pacific Star, War Medal 1939 - 45, Australian Service Medal 1939-45 and Returned from Active Service Badge.

LEST WE FORGET.