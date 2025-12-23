The best present for the Mansfield Highway Patrol team this festive season is for everyone to stay safe on the roads and reach their destinations without incident, according to officer in charge Sergeant Paul Barker.

Victoria Police’s statewide Operation Roadwise road safety campaign commenced on Thursday, 18 December, and will run until 1 January 2026.

The operation focuses on preventing road trauma during the busy holiday travel period, particularly across high-country regions.

Motorists can expect increased police visibility on major roads and in holiday hotspots, including throughout the Mansfield district.

Widespread alcohol and drug testing will be conducted to combat impaired driving.

“Since six months ago, every highway patrol and uniform police car can conduct a preliminary drug test on the spot,” Sgt Barker said.

“It’s about changing driver behaviour.

“We know with Christmas parties alcohol is involved, so make a plan not to drive.”

Victoria Police are also reminding motorists to adhere to speed limits, wear seatbelts, avoid distractions such as mobile phones, and pull over if fatigued.

The operation aims to reduce the risk of serious injuries and fatalities on Victorian roads during what police have identified as a high-risk period.

Many Victorians travel for holidays, attend end-of-year events, and return home during this time.

The Mansfield Highway Patrol has recorded fewer fatalities in its service district compared to other areas, but Sgt Barker said officers were not complacent.

“We are tracking better than other areas across the state, and we want to see that continue,” he said.

However, local police were disappointed by recent enforcement figures.

In November, two drink drivers and five drug-impaired drivers were processed.

Earlier this month, two drivers exceeded the legal alcohol limit and one drug-impaired driver was detected.

Sgt Barker said the Highway Patrol would be at full strength throughout the holiday period.

“Members could be anywhere at any time — not just the usual places,” he said.

Earlier this month, the state government announced a $20 million boost to road policing operations.

The funding aims to increase roadside drug testing and improve technology to detect offending drivers.

“There are consequences for those caught with a blood alcohol reading of 0.05 or more, including immediate licence disqualification and cancellation,” Sgt Barker warned.

“To regain your licence, it’s not automatic.

“There are court appearances and enforced use of interlock devices.”

Offenders often tell police, “you’ve taken my job away.”

Sgt Barker said they are reminded of the life-changing consequences their actions can have.

“Road trauma doesn’t just affect those involved,” he said.

“There’s a ripple effect on families, friends, communities, and our emergency services and first responders — often for a lifetime.”

“This holiday period, the responsibility lies with every road user.

“Make safe choices so everyone arrives home.”

Sgt Barker also urged motorists to ensure their vehicles were roadworthy and to take extra care when towing.

“If you’re towing, take it easy to avoid swaying,” he said.

Drivers are encouraged to check that caravans and camper trailers are safe to tow and not overloaded.

The government’s $21.1 million road policing investment will fund five Victoria Police projects.

These include increased drug testing, expanded technology to detect unauthorised drivers, and reduced paperwork so officers can spend more time on the road.

“Decades of evidence shows us that enforcement is critical to saving lives and preventing injuries on our roads,” Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne said.

Police intelligence shows December is the worst month for drink-driving offences.

It records the highest number of detections and the most collisions involving drivers over the legal alcohol limit.

Speeding detections also increase during December.

This coincides with heavier traffic as motorists travel to popular holiday destinations.

Sgt Barker urged all drivers to exercise patience on the roads this busy holiday season.