As the fire warnings are downgraded in the areas around Bonnie Doon and Merton, the scale of the bushfire damage is still emerging as residents slowly return to their properties when safe to do so.

Sadly, homes were lost in Merton and there was the first death since the fires started in nearby Gobur of much respected cattle breeder Max Hobson.

It was a sombre mood in the Mansfield community last week with locals coming to terms with what had occurred and an eerie feeling with the absence of the usual January holidaymakers.

The heavy smoke haze hanging over the shire was a stark reminder of the Longwood fire whose tentacles had spread wide and far across more than four local government areas with no respect for boundaries.

Victoria's bushfires have now burnt across 404,000 hectares and been described as an area more than five times the size of Singapore.

Ongoing smoke will be visible over the shire as firefighters and brigades carry out back burning efforts to contain the fire in the days ahead.

One Merton resident whose property survived the blaze said it was her first experience of a bushfire and an anxious time.

She said once the roads open up, people will be shocked to see how burnt out the area is.

A Bonnie Doon resident from Glen Creek Road who preferred not to be named said he had done everything possible to be bushfire ready.

However, when that change of wind to a westerly came, the decision was made to move the family and pets into town.

“We took the advice of the CFA – fires could move in minutes not in kilometres,” he said.

A major concern for those living in the area was “If it (the fire) got into the Strathbogie Ranges” behind them.

Another Bonnie Doon resident, Lee Evans, spoke of how close the fire came to her family’s property.

“It got as close as 5kms away which was too close for comfort,” she said.

Family members, horses and dogs relocated to Mansfield with friends until it was safe to return.

“You don’t realise how much you will miss something until you almost lose it,” said Lee who was so relieved to be back in her own home last week.

For a nearby neighbour Kerry Mullins-Curtin and her family in Coles Rd, Woodfield, it was terrifying watching how fast and close the blaze was.

The family evacuated to a friend’s place in Mansfield on the Thursday afternoon although husband Steven Curtin stayed on at the property.

“The fire was approaching on two fronts from Merton and Alexandra on the other side of the road,” said Kerry.

The Mansfield businesswoman and farmer is grateful to so many individuals who came to their assistance saving their house and infrastructure, although the 100 acre property is totally burnt out.

Fortunately, they had sold off 40 head of cattle before the fires but still had seven cattle and three horses to move to safety.

Thanks to Mason Tait, a livestock carrier from Merrijig and his Bonnie Doon Football Club mates; James Law, Jensen Curtin and Trent Smith, they were able load the animals at first light on the Friday and transport to Mansfield.

Kerry and her daughter Georgie show the video footage from onsite cameras and the flames heading over the hill towards their property.

It is not over yet for the family with the property still “deemed unsafe” and no power available as yet.

Like so many other people affected by the bush fires, life is in a holding pattern.

In the meantime, Kerry is dealing with the frustration of negotiating the bureaucracy to obtain emergency payments.

A gathering at the Merton Hall gathered for an update from Merton CFA Captain, Ross Harlock, on Tuesday night 13 January after an intense period for the brigade and its community.

“We have done our final patrol this evening and are now reverting to emergency calls only,” said Ross.

“There are strike teams patrolling our containment lines while we revert to emergencies only.

“On behalf of the Merton community — thank you to our incredible CFA volunteers, visiting strike teams, and everyone who supported one another during this challenging time,” the captain said.

“From defending our town, keeping equipment running, to feeding and caring for people at the hall — this is community at its very best.”

However, residents across the shire are warned to stay alert, keep their fire plans up to date and look after themselves as conditions could change later in the week.