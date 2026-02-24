Hope and healing at High Country Camp

Now approaching its fifth year, the Southern Cross Kids’ High Country Camp is bringing hope to disadvantaged children in a fun and safe environment. A passion for providing children with a once-a-year opportunity to feel unconditional love and support keeps Holly Cameron and her husband Chris committed to organising the camp during the April school holidays since it began in 2022. “It is a five year program for primary school children aged seven to 11 from a variety of backgrounds,” explained Holly, a former camp director and now board member. “This year we will see kids graduate who we have walked the journey with and see the impact it makes on the kids and families in their communities,” she said. The High Country Camp runs under the auspices of the national charity Southern Cross Kids’ Camps, which began more than 20 years ago and operates similar programs across Australia with the adage “Our camps give kids the best week of their year”. “Highlight of the year is just to see the growth in kids who come back each year,” Holly said. Many participants from across the north-east region who have experienced abuse or neglect are referred by agencies such as Upper Murray Family Care and Berry Street. About half of the children are in foster care or kinship arrangements, with others referred through school wellbeing programs, according to Holly. The five-day High Country Camp will be held at Howqua Camp from 13 April, catering for up to 14 children to ensure a more personalised experience and the ability to create a life-changing environment for children exposed to trauma. A team of carefully selected adult volunteers are matched with each camper as a buddy and mentor for the duration of the stay, focusing on delivering a week of happy memories. There are usually 30 to 40 people involved in running the program, including camp directors, honorary grandparents, photographers, nurses, and arts and crafts facilitators. Holly said the High Country Camp was extremely appreciative of its volunteers. An important part of the camp is celebrating every child’s birthday, regardless of the date. The children will be treated to a birthday party hosted at Sebel Pinnacle Valley, Merrijig, with a barbecue and a farm theme for this year’s occasion, Holly said. At the end of the week, the children are presented with a personalised photo album of their time, decorated by their buddies as a surprise, especially for first-timers. Holly uses the example of Angel, who attended her first High Country Camp in 2022 as a six-year-old with difficult behaviours and a life marked by multiple foster parents. “Angel was one of the most difficult campers. “Very defiant – ‘no’ to everything. “A fussy eater, wouldn’t go to sleep, didn’t want to participate in most activities.” The bus trip home from that first camp was one of tears and missing the blue sea. Angel returned in 2023, with Holly noting some positive changes. “I worded her buddy up for a difficult camper, but they said she was the best camper they ever had,” said Holly. This camp saw Angel create her “Hope” painting ahead of the 2024 camp. The following year saw further breakthroughs, with Angel eating without issues and sleeping well. Angel loved playing with Holly’s one year old daughter Rose and exhibiting her “maternal” skills. By 2025, Angel was engaging in all activities and up front at the J-Zone. She wants to come back to camp as a volunteer cousin when old enough. “I can’t wait to see her graduate in 2026. “She has come so far,” said Holly. The ability to run these camps and see positive change in children’s lives relies on the generous support of donors, including local businesses such as Bendigo Bank, community groups and individuals. “The High Country Camp costs $32,000 to run but any donations large or small are most appreciated,” said Holly. “$500 would fund one child for the week, $100 for one day and $50 would buy a birthday present,” she said. A recent grant of $5212 from Community Bank Mansfield & District – Bendigo Bank will enable 10 children to attend the 2026 High Country Camp from 13 to 17 April, for which the organisation is extremely grateful. "The Community Bank Mansfield & District is proud to support The High Country Southern Cross Kids' Camp, helping to interrupt the cycle of abuse and neglect in primary-aged children through the deliberate creation of a week of happy memories," said branch manager Phil Camilleri. "This is a life-changing program for the campers, and we are thrilled to be able to support their essential work once again." Southern Cross Kids’ Camps also fundraise locally through the Mansfield Bush Market and trivia nights at the Delatite Hotel. Each year, the Mansfield High Country Quilters donate handmade quilts to each camper, which are greatly appreciated. Those wishing to donate can visit the Southern Cross Kids’ Camp website at https://sckc.org.au/donate/ and select High Country Camp from the drop-down menu.