A second boat has been destroyed by fire on the shores of Lake Eildon at Bonnie Doon.

CFA brigade members from Bonnie Doon and Maintongoon attended the incident last Tuesday, along with a Marine Fire Rescue boat and crew from Eildon.

The fire occurred about 70 metres from the Hutchinson Road boat ramp, close to the location of a similar incident reported the previous week.

A CFA spokesperson said the exact cause of the fire was unknown, however the owner — a holidaymaker — reported that when he attempted to start the outboard motor he heard a loud bang and saw flames coming from the boat.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus due to thick black smoke.

No injuries were reported, although the boat sustained significant damage.

The CFA has reminded boat owners to regularly check for fuel leaks and fumes before starting engines.

The incident follows another recent boat fire near Portarlington, prompting authorities to again urge boat owners to be prepared for the risk of fire while on the water.

“Just because you are on the water doesn’t mean you are safe from fire,” Fire Rescue Victoria said.

“It is essential boats are equipped with appropriate safety equipment, including fire extinguishers, fire blankets, a bucket with a lanyard, and distress signals.”