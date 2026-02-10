Mansfield’s Delatite Hotel sold

Mansfield’s Delatite Hotel has been sold, marking a new chapter for the much-loved High Country venue. Purchased in 2013 by Dean and Gill Belle while the hotel was in receivership, the Delatite was brought back to life and has since become a popular hospitality and community hub in Mansfield. Announcing the sale, HTL Property Director Scott Callow said the short Expression of Interest campaign generated strong interest from experienced hospitality operators, both locally and interstate. The successful purchasers are Joe and Jane Maisano. The Maisano family operates several businesses on Mt Buller and are familiar with, and fond of, the Mansfield area. “During their 13 years of dedicated ownership, respected local vendors Dean and Gill Belle have thoughtfully restored and repositioned the Delatite Hotel,” Mr Callow said. Following the purchase, the hotel was reopened after a seven-week wait for the liquor licence transfer, before a program of upgrades and improvements began, including refurbishments to the upstairs accommodation. Over the years, the Delatite has hosted live music, themed dining events and cabaret-style performances, with artists including The Bushwackers, Sara Storer and Jack Howard appearing at the venue. The hotel has also hosted presentation nights, club meetings and art exhibitions. The venue has been recognised at the Australian Hotels Association Industry Awards on multiple occasions, including as a finalist for Casual Dining, Best Entertainment Venue and Pub-Style Accommodation, and has been awarded Best Community Hotel. Due to personal health reasons, the Belles made the decision in November to list the hotel for sale through a short Expression of Interest campaign, while making clear that their café business, The Produce Store, would remain in the family. “The campaign attracted participation from a number of well-known private operators and multi-venue owners,” Mr Callow said. "But the vendors were very clear it was more important to them to find a buyer that understood the area and had a strong commitment to it.” Mr Callow said Mansfield’s year-round appeal had been a strong drawcard for buyers, given its proximity to Mt Buller and its location on the doorstep of Victoria’s High Country. The Delatite Hotel will transition to new ownership in late March. The current team will remain in place, with a new manager stepping into the role previously held by Mr Belle. Several “Old Chapter / New Chapter” events are being planned to mark the handover and celebrate the hotel’s next phase under new ownership.