Pride and place

Sunlight filtered through the trees at Mansfield’s Botanic Park as residents and visitors gathered on Monday morning to mark Australia Day, with the park’s new stage providing a focal point for a ceremony that blended celebration, recognition and reflection. The Australia Day event brought together families, community groups and visitors for the annual Citizenship Ceremony and the announcement of the Mansfield Shire’s Citizen Awards, recognising individuals and organisations for their contribution to the community. A large crowd attended the ceremony, which commenced at 8.30am and included a free barbecue breakfast prepared by Mansfield Rotary Club, live entertainment by the Mansfield and District (MAD) Orchestra, official speeches, the Citizenship Ceremony and an affirmation ceremony. Local student leader Marly Kelleher delivered a speech that resonated strongly with those in attendance. Seven Shire residents were formally welcomed as new Australian citizens during the ceremony conducted by Mayor Cr Steve Rabie. The new citizens represented five nations — the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Fiji, Germany and Canada. They joined more than 18,800 people from over 150 countries who became Australian citizens at more than 325 ceremonies held nationwide on Australia Day, the single largest day for citizenship ceremonies each year. Australia Day also provided an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions made by individuals and groups within the Mansfield Shire, with Citizen Awards presented across five categories. The 2026 award recipients were announced as: Pamela Dalgleish, Senior Citizen of the Year David Mims, Citizen of the Year Jessica Andrews, Young Citizen of the Year Mansfield Agricultural and Pastoral Show, Community Event of the Year Mansfield and District (MAD) Potters, Community Group or Organisation of the Year Mayor Cr Steve Rabie congratulated all award recipients and nominees, acknowledging the dedication and commitment shown across the community. “We are fortunate to have so many individuals and groups who work tirelessly to improve the lives of others,” said Mayor Rabie. “In many cases, this service spans many years. "Our Shire would not be as strong or vibrant without their efforts. “These awards are our way of expressing appreciation and gratitude to those who generously volunteer their time, skills, and expertise across a wide range of activities, often without expectation of recognition." Award winners were selected by the Australia Day Awards judging panel, chaired by the Mayor and including Deputy Mayor Cr James Tehan, Cr Mandy Treasure, and previous award recipients Ian Mallyon (Citizen of the Year), Graeme Stoney (Senior Citizen of the Year) and Ella Crathern (Young Citizen of the Year). The Australia Day ceremony followed a full weekend of community activity at the Botanic Park, with Horsepower in the High Country returning on the Saturday for its fourth year. More than 200 vehicles were displayed as part of the show-and-shine event organised by the Delatite Drivers Car Club, raising funds for Mansfield Autism Statewide Services. The event also featured live music, food trucks, drinks and children’s activities, drawing strong crowds throughout the day. Mayor Rabie said Australia Day was a time to come together as a community to reflect, respect and celebrate. “These awards recognise and celebrate the commitment, generosity and passion of those who contribute so much to the strength and wellbeing of our community,” Cr Rabie said. “Australian citizenship is a powerful bond that unites us all and helps foster a cohesive, inclusive and connected nation.” Further information about award recipients and nominees is available on Council’s website.