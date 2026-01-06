The Country Women’s Association Inc. – Mansfield Branch has warmly welcomed the community back into its hall from 4 December, following the successful completion of its “Raise the Roof” Project.

The project involved critical re-roofing, structural, and electrical works to restore and future-proof the building.

Years of wear and tear had resulted in significant water ingress throughout the hall.

Despite repeated patching and sealing efforts, it became clear that a full roof replacement and electrical rewire were essential to ensure the building remained safe, watertight, and structurally sound, while also bringing it up to modern safety standards.

“We are extremely thankful to all our trades, who were incredibly generous with their time and expertise,” said Project Manager Fiona Greenway.

The Mansfield CWA extends sincere thanks to DK Roofing and Cladding, Bramic Constructions, Nextgen Electrical Systems, Jason Wilson Plastering, and Final Coat Painting, as well as local suppliers Nutrien Ag Solutions, AWM Electrical, and Alpine Garden Supplies, all of whom supported the project with generous discounts on materials.

While the project was largely self-funded through the tireless efforts of CWA Mansfield members, who have been setting funds aside over many years, vital financial support was also provided by the Community Bank Mansfield and Districts – Community Impact Program and the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR).

Their contributions were instrumental in seeing the project through to completion.

This project highlights how traditional community organisations such as the CWA continue to evolve to meet modern challenges, remaining relevant, proactive, and future-focused.

The upgrades ensure the Mansfield CWA Hall will remain a safe, functional, and sustainable community asset for many years to come.

“It is a testament to the dedication of Mansfield CWA members that this significant work has been undertaken alongside their ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable women, children, and families within the local community,” said CWA Mansfield Branch President, Joanne O’Brien.

“Despite the scale of the project, the Mansfield CWA has continued its long-standing tradition of local donations and community support."

In addition to its local initiatives, in 2026 the Mansfield CWA will also be focusing on raising funds for the Leila Rose Foundation, which provides vital support to Victorian families caring for children with rare cancers.