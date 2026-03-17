Victorians whose properties were damaged in the 2026 bushfires are being warned about scammers posing as tradespeople.

Consumer Affairs Victoria has received numerous reports of bushfire victims paying for shoddy work or work that was never completed, as dodgy operators target vulnerable people in the aftermath of disasters like fires.

Fake tradies often appear after natural disasters, when homeowners are repairing properties.

Homeowners should be cautious of unsolicited repair offers, “today only” deals, demands for upfront cash payments, or promises to help access government grants.

In one case, a homeowner paid a fake tradie $6000 upfront for work that was never done.

The tradie provided an Australian Business Number, but the homeowner did not verify its legitimacy.

Scammers are also posing as “professionals” claiming they can secure higher insurance payouts in exchange for a large commission.

Damage from the bushfires affected homes, sheds and fencing, particularly in regions including Longwood, Walwa, Ravenswood/Harcourt, Streatham, Otway Ranges, Natimuk and Yarroweyah.

To stay safe, homeowners should always ask for full names and registration or licence details, and double-check that tradespeople are legitimate; seek multiple quotes from established tradies who provide written quotes; request contact details of previous clients for references; and watch for red flags such as today-only deals, refusals to give written quotes, or upfront payment demands.

“I urge Victorians to report any interactions with suspected fake tradies to Consumer Affairs Victoria so we can get help more people avoid being cruelly ripped off," said Director of Consumer Affairs Victoria Nicole Rich.

“Homeowners should be aware of these dodgy tradies - if an interaction with a tradie doesn’t feel right, it’s probably not.

“Be wary of tradies who approach you at home or online, and pressure you to accept their offer or pay cash upfront - they will end up costing you financially and emotionally.”

Scams are a crime, and scammers use clever tactics.

Anyone can fall victim, so report suspected fake tradies or other scams to Consumer Affairs Victoria on 1300 55 81 81 or via www.consumer.vic.gov.au.

Genuine relief and recovery support for those impacted by the January 2026 Victorian bushfires is available at www.vic.gov.au/clean-support-january-2026-bushfires.