Farmers across North East Victoria are being urged to brace for another destructive summer, with new national claims data confirming the region remains one of the state’s most heavily impacted storm hotspots.

New analysis from Elders Insurance shows North East Victoria recorded significant storm-related farm damage across both the 2023–2024 and 2024–2025 summer periods, alongside Gippsland and Central Victoria.

The company’s two-year review of storm-related farm property claims confirms summer remains the peak danger period for agricultural regions nationwide.

Nearly half of all national farm storm claims during the 2023–2024 cycle occurred between December and February.

The 2024–2025 period is tracking closely behind.

Elders Insurance general manager Dale Gleeson said the numbers reflect the disruptive power of summer storms on farming businesses.

"Storm activity typically peaks over summer, those events can be incredibly costly and disruptive for farmers," Mr Gleeson said.

"The impact on operations and recovery can be significant, especially when critical infrastructure is hit."

The data shows sheds, fencing, solar panels and immobile machinery continue to account for the most frequent losses.

National claim costs jumped sharply in 2024, totalling approximately $92.14 million — almost double the $55.85 million paid out in 2023.

Elders Insurance reports the average cost per claim this summer was about $24,000.

New South Wales and Queensland recorded the largest share of all summer claims, followed by Victoria at 15 per cent and Western Australia at 11 per cent.

Mr Gleeson said even short-term infrastructure loss can cripple a farm’s operations.

"Any storm damage to sheds, fencing, or machinery can bring operations to a standstill," he said.

"Farmers tend to work to tight seasonal windows, and losing critical infrastructure during peak production can create a domino effect on productivity and profitability.

"That’s why preparation is essential before summer storm activity intensifies.”

"It’s not just about repairing damage – it’s about keeping business moving when sheds, fencing, or machinery are out of action.

"A plan can make all the difference during peak production."