Local resident Genevieve Bolwell received a birthday present from her family, the special gift was ordered and created over the last year.

It arrived last Saturday.

It was presented by Paradise Point resident Miles Jackson, CEO of Cole Clarke Guitars.

It is a protype of the Cole Clarke nylon string acoustic guitar; a wonderful birthday gift for a very gifted guitar player.

Parishioners at St John the Apostle church in Jamieson, were treated to a musical event prior to mass and Father George Feliciouz - also a talented guitarist - played the new guitar with great joy following the celebration of mass.

Last week, the beautiful line dancers who paraded in the Mansfield Grand Parade on Saturday 1 November were organised by Mansfield Line Dancing and were from Mansfield, Tolmie, Buxton and Jamieson.

I apologise for the omission of the associated town dancers.

Their display was fabulous the style and fitness of the assembled and dancing groups was inspirational.

Top class performance from our district, you should all take a well earned bow.

Cup week festivities were in full swing across Jamieson, beginning with the Courthouse Hotel’s popular Melbourne Cup Calcutta on Monday, November 3.

A lively crowd filled the hotel for the annual event, returning Tuesday to watch the big race on the big screen, and again on Wednesday for the monthly community lunch.

The Jamieson “Folly Families” hosted their annual Cup Day celebration with friends and neighbours dressed in their finery, enjoying fine food, racing, and a relaxed evening barbecue beside a warming fire.

Oaks Day on Wednesday saw the Jamieson Brewery and Grill host its annual Ladies Day, with guests arriving by Brewery Bus to enjoy sparkling refreshments, finger food, and race sweeps.

The Kevington Hotel was also busy with visitors enjoying entertainment and fine food in the riverside garden.

Meanwhile, the Jamieson General Store and Tipsy Trout Café bustled with holiday crowds soaking up the festive, long-weekend atmosphere.

Last Saturday 8 November, Jamieson CFA Captain Steve Garito with members of the Jamieson CFA Brigade attended the 100 year Celebration of the Merrijig Glenroy CFA Brigade.

The Jamieson team drove the field command vehicle and the quick-fill trailer to Merrijig.

The Mansfield Boy Scouts did a fabulous job catering for the well attended event.

The Jamieson CFA and community BBQ trailer was loaned to the scout troop for the occasion.

The students at Jamieson Primary School have been training for the Remembrance Day service, at Matthews Reserve.

The Remembrance Service is conducted in memory of former members of Jamieson Primary School, who served in World War I and World War II.

They are named on the School Honour Board and at the Memorial Display at Matthews Reserve.