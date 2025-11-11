After years of whispered conversations over cups of tea and too many “Is it just me?” moments, the Women in North East Network (WiNE) is bringing menopause into the light with The Menopause Project, an empowering, practical, and surprisingly entertaining afternoon for local women.

Sparked by conversations among committee members and friends navigating the confusing middle ground of perimenopause, WiNE President Gemma Gray said the event aims to replace silence with support.

“Too many women don’t realise they’re in perimenopause until the symptoms start disrupting their routines and confidence,” Gemma said.

“Then, when they’re not listened to or supported, it can feel incredibly isolating.

"At WiNE, we want to change that by helping women gain access to honest information, relatable stories, and a community that gets it.”

When WiNE reached out to local health professionals, the response was immediate.

Doctors, psychologists, physiotherapists, and complementary health experts all jumped on board, recognising just how many women were struggling without the information or support they deserved.

The event will feature the powerful short film ‘The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause’, along with talks and a Q&A panel featuring experts from medicine, psychology, naturopathy, physiotherapy, personal training and holistic health.

Guests will also receive a take-home menopause diary to help track symptoms and better understand the changes their bodies are going through.

Headlining the afternoon is Dr Avi Charlton, a GP, author, podcaster and thought leader in lifestyle medicine, known for her motivational, inspiring, and empowering approach to women’s health.

“Menopause isn’t just about hot flushes, it’s a whole-body transition that affects your brain, metabolism, sleep, and energy," said Dr Avi Charlton.

"The good news is that your quality of life can improve dramatically with the right lifestyle changes.

"Women want to talk about this.

"When we understand what’s happening and take charge of our health, we can feel stronger, clearer, and more in control.”

In addition to Dr Charlton, the expert speakers and panellists include:

● Dr Steph Wiles and Dr Natasha Ward, General Practitioners

● Dr Elaine Hickman, Acupuncturist and Chinese Medicine Practitioner

● Olivia Clayton, Clinical Psychologist

● Lisa Bennett, Naturopath, Herbalist, and Nurse Practitioner Candidate

● Liz Hayes, Physiotherapist

● Zoe Richards, Personal Trainer

Together, they’ll unpack the medical, emotional, physical and lifestyle aspects of perimenopause and menopause, offering practical, evidence-based advice that’s grounded in real experience, not just theory.

This initiative also aligns with World Menopause Day 2025, whose theme, Lifestyle Medicine, highlights the role of nutrition, movement, and mental wellbeing in navigating menopause with confidence and vitality.

Supported by Mansfield Shire Council’s Social Inclusion Action Group (SIAG) and Community Bank Mansfield & District, The Menopause Project is proof that local partnerships can create real change in the lives of women across the region.

“This isn’t a lecture,” Gemma adds.

“It’s the conversation we’ve all been waiting for, open, honest, and maybe even a bit fun.

"Because North East women shouldn’t have to go through menopause alone.”

Tickets and event details are available now at www.womeninnortheast.com.au/the-menopause-project.