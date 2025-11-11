Two solo hikers in the Victorian Alps beyond Mt Buller sought emergency assistance when they were caught in unexpected snowy blizzard conditions on the Tuesday of the Melbourne Cup long weekend with both rescued uninjured.

According to Mansfield Police Acting Senior Sergeant Geoff Hutchinson there were similarities between the two individuals involved as both were on the Alpine Walking Track, carrying GPS satellite communications and although experienced walkers, not prepared for the contingency of a sudden change in weather.

“Both knew the rain was coming and were prepared for the rain but not for the snow,” said Snr Sgt Hutchinson.

One was three days into a four-week hike and the other five days into a 21 day walk to Canberra across the alps.

“The main messaging we want to get out is if you are walking anywhere in the alps plan for the worse-case scenario and for snow and blizzards outside of winter,” he said.

The sergeant said the pair made the right decision when they realised their predicament and put out calls for help.

The 49-year-old Ballarat woman hit by the blizzard on Nobbs Track near Mt McDonald raised the alarm before 6pm on the Tuesday fearing she was suffering hypothermia after failing to get warm.

She moved herself to a lower elevation nearer a four-wheel drive track where she was picked up.

Her rescue involving Mansfield Police, Parks Victoria and Ambulance Victoria was seen as being the most critical case.

The 20-year-old Sydney man caught in the blizzard near Mt Skene was rescued by Mansfield Police on Wednesday morning.

Snr Sgt Hutchinson said the male hiker realised he was not equipped for walking through snow so set off an emergency beacon and used the satellite function to message for help around 9pm on the Tuesday night.

The male moved to a better location and camped in his tent in place with access to warm clothing and food.

“They both made the right decision not to push on,” said Snr Sgt Hutchinson and was pleased with the positive outcomes for both hikers.

Mt Buller was blanketed in snow with a sudden dump on the Tuesday and transformed into a winter wonderland.

“It’s a good reminder for us all that the weather can change quickly in the high country,” said Mt Buller spokesperson Rhylla Morgan.

“On Saturday (1 November) we were enjoying walks to the summit in short sleeves and by Monday snow was stacking up in the village.

“Always check the forecast and weather warnings when visiting the mountains, be prepared with warm clothing and communicate your plans including where you are going and when you expect to return.

“The alpine community is delighted the hikers are safe and well.

“Despite this wintry snap the snow is quickly melting, and a long cool summer of events and experiences is already getting rolling with RockWire climbs underway, new bike trails under construction and excitement about the return of the summer chairlift operations for sightseeing and bike uplift back from 27 December."