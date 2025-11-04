A new community-led effort to collect data on feral animal activity will be showcased at the upcoming Mansfield Show on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Local convenor Jenny Delaforce said the initiative follows growing concern among farmers and residents about the impact of predatory animals across the district.

“As a result of the attention this issue has received, we could no longer ignore the growing concern that affects not only farmers but the wider community,” Ms Delaforce said.

The campaign gained momentum earlier this year after an open letter from Barjarg farmers and a series of subsequent stories in the Courier, prompting council to convene a workshop on the matter.

Representatives from Mansfield Shire Council, DEECA, Parks Victoria, Up2Us Landcare, and the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions attended the September 10 meeting, along with farmers and councillors.

At the meeting, National Wild Dog Co-ordinator, Greg Mifsud, emphasised the importance of accurate data to inform government decisions and management strategies.

One key recommendation was to promote the use of the FeralScan app — a free community tool that allows users to record sightings and activity of feral predators and other pest animals.

“FeralScan is simple to use and helps protect farms, biodiversity and local communities,” Ms Delaforce said.

“We’re asking visitors and locals alike to record sightings to help provide the data crucially required for effective management.”

To encourage participation, a Feralscan Information and Help Centre will operate from a marquee at the Mansfield Show, which will be supplied by council.

Volunteers will be on hand throughout the day to assist visitors in downloading the app and guide them through the process.

Ms Delaforce said the focus was not limited to dogs but included all feral animal species impacting the local environment.

“Data is key,” she said.