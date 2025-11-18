It's been a big year for the Mansfield and District (MAD) Potters group with the annual Pottery Festival and the opening of their new community hub, The Clay Stables, alongside significant strides toward sustainability and community engagement.

The Pottery Festival was, once again, a central highlight, but this year it embraced a more 'conference' style format, redefining what a pottery gathering could be.

“The festival was designed to not only showcase the spirit and talent of our potters but also to deeply engage the broader community,” said Karen Pirie, President of the MAD Potters Committee.

“The new format included diverse workshops, a delightful potters dinner, and our unique Poets of Pottery exhibition.”

The more extended format encouraged many potters who set up stalls at the Potters Market to participate in activities throughout the Labour Day long weekend in March, fostering camaraderie and creative exchange.

Karen said a major drawcard at the festival was a workshop conducted by renowned ceramic artist Fleur Schell, who guided 30 participants through her intricate techniques of hand-building with porcelain.

“Fleur left everyone inspired and eager to explore their own artistic avenues,” she said.

The success of the festival was amplified by generous support from sponsors including the Mansfield Shire Council, Walker Ceramics, Winks Minerals, and the Delatite Hotel.

Karen also expressed excitement about a new partnership.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Mansfield Courier as a festival sponsor for 2026, solidifying our community impact even further,” she said.

Karen said the festival's unsung heroes were all the dedicated volunteers, who garnered praise from stallholders for their friendliness and commitment, ensuring everything ran smoothly.

The opening of The Clay Stables has also been a major milestone for the group with the creation of a community studio the original impetus behind the festival.

Workshops at the stables kicked off with the successful six-week ‘Handbuilding Basics’, which attracted seven individuals who have since embraced the studio as their creative sanctuary.

Opening its doors to the public in December 2024, the formal opening was held during the March Pottery Festival, with the official event including a tribute to the legacy of Joy Forrest, a local potter.

“The tribute to Joy, delivered by Bill Forrest, resonated with many, encapsulating our shared love for her and her immense contributions to the community,” Karen said.

The event, attended by 120 people, was celebrated alongside the Poets of Pottery exhibition.

"Thanks to generous financial backing from Rose Gilder, Bendigo Community Bank, and Bill Forrest, The Clay Stables has been rapidly equipped with top-tier facilities, including the highly anticipated arrival of two Rodhe kilns in April," Karen said.

"Their arrival marked a new chapter, culminating in the first workshop where members utilised the new equipment."

The MAD Potters’ commitment also extends beyond the studio with the group focusing on sustainable growth and community engagement.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we were finalists in the Tidy Towns Sustainability Award within the Community category," said Karen.

"This recognition speaks volumes about our commitment to creating a more sustainable environment.”

This dedication is visible in future plans for the hub, which include the establishment of a native garden and the upcoming installation of a toilet/shower pod, fostering a vibrant and inclusive space for all.

The group has also been busy with team-building experiences for local groups and businesses.

The ‘Birds of a Feather’ workshops brought together teams from Bendigo Bank, Mansfield Shire Council, the Seniors Festival, and the Mansfield Carers Support Group, strengthening community connections and raising awareness of The Clay Stables.

The Clay Stables also participated in the Mansfield Open Studio Trail over the Melbourne Cup long weekend, with the venue providing a fantastic platform for two members to exhibit their work.

With a growing membership that MAD Potters hopes will reach 50 by the end of the year, and an impressive social media following of over 1,800, Karen envisages the group will continue to go from strength to strength.

“Our committee is comprised of enthusiastic and skilled individuals, and we are committed to enhancing our studio facilities and expanding our membership base," she said.

"Here’s to a remarkable year ahead as we continue to celebrate creativity, community, and sustainability at MAD Potters!”