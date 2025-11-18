At the end of Term 3, Mansfield Secondary College principal Timothy Hall announced the Mount Buller Annex would close.

“Having run now for 12 years, the Mt Buller Annex program is in the process of coming to an end,” Mr Hall wrote in the school’s newsletter.

“Numbers have been falling over the last few years, and there are currently only three students from MSC involved.

"Unfortunately, enrolment numbers have become unsustainable for the program to continue.”

Throughout winter, parents, business owners and school representatives have been challenging the decision.

They argue the closure would damage the school’s reputation, undermine Mt Buller’s standing in education and disrupt the pathways of students progressing through skiing and snowboarding programs.

Sources familiar with the discussions say at least two meetings have taken place involving school representatives, Mansfield Shire Council, Mt Buller business owners and the Victorian Education Department to explore possible funding or sponsorship options to keep the annex operating.

According to attendees, Mr Hall reiterated at these meetings that low enrolment numbers and financial instability were the basis for winding down the program.

Those advocating to retain the annex say reduced numbers were influenced by the COVID period, two poor snow seasons and the difficulty working families have finding accommodation on the mountain.

The Education Department has participated in all discussions but is yet to make a decision.

According to those involved, Department representatives will now take the information to the Minister for further consideration.

In August, the Mansfield Courier/Mt Buller News asked the Education Department about the proposed closure.

The response provided at the time was that no decision had been made and further discussions were underway.

The annex has catered to secondary-aged students in Years 7 to 10, including students from outside the Mansfield region whose parents work on the mountain during winter.

School fees for the annex are relatively low, although families must factor in accommodation, travel and a season lift pass.

In recent years the annex has operated with a small staffing model, and school representatives say Department guidelines suggest having at least two adults on site during Term 3.

Mt Buller representatives believe there are workable options to address staffing needs.

Since opening 12 years ago, the annex and Buller training programs have supported the early development of several high-level winter-sports athletes, including Olympians and world champions such as Jakara Anthony, Anton Grimus and the late Alex “Chumpy” Pullin.

A final decision on the future of the annex is expected either later this year or early in the new year.

Mansfield Primary School’s Mount Buller campus is unaffected and will continue to operate in 2026.